Akhil Turai – Net Worth 2020

Akhil Turai a multi-millionaire with a current net worth of $38 million, engineer, rocket scientist, and aspiring entrepreneur. During this past decade, he has been working very hard to achieve his goal, resulting in becoming a young multi-millionaire. He also focuses on founding new businesses that bring in new workplaces and support for everyone.

Akhil Turai’s mind in physics

Akhil’s inspiration for physics comes from one of the most well known theoretical physicist, best known for his contribution in quantum physics and his theory for black holes. Stephen Hawking’s books, „A Brief History of Time“ and „The Universe in a Nutshell“ are the reason Akhil fell in love with physics which steered him into astrophysics and space studies while he was a student.

Mr.Turai is currently working on 2 major start-ups in the Space and Engineering Industries which will most likely start operating in 2021. The goal of his vision will be to help developing nations and solve some of their serious issues in the space industry. These start-ups will have their focus on a variety of tasks including dealing with Space Junk that is accumulating around our planet. He also wants to focus on finding a better solution for Space Launch vehicles.

Akhil Turai’s thoughts on India and other developing countries

One of the most brilliant minds are relocating out of India in hopes of a better chance to succeed in other countries. Akhil wants to change this because he feels that India and other similar countries need to evolve and grow, so losing their best engineers and minds isn’t the way. Which is why he is compensating his workers with income equal to what they would earn in other countries. He feels that his engineers will be some of the best in the world.

Unlike other startup visionaries, he feels that every worker should be addressed individually no matter their position or importance in his start-up businesses. He mainly focuses on people’s skill and not degrees for recruitment. If they are prepared to work hard, do what it takes for a project and are willing to learn, that’s all they need, because that’s exactly what Akhil is looking for.

Akhil outside of his business life

Even though he is a multi- aire he feels that spending money carelessly on materialistic commodities is simply useless. Akhil loves dressing simple and minimalistic, leaving a down to earth impression. This impression is true since he doesn’t mind interacting with people or his social media fans regardless of their financial status. He also spends quite a lot of time in traveling and while he lives frugally he doesn’t mind spending quite a bit on his travels.

Akhil has already been in more than 50 countries. Some of the countries he had visited include Russia, South Korea, Switzerland, United States and so on. Although he is a multi-millionaire with a vision to do a lot more, he’s still a human that enjoys the little things. Akhil enjoys sharing his food experiences online, his love for animals and is simply a person that enjoys having fun with his family and friends. You can go to Akhil Turai’s social media and see his travel experiences with your own eyes.