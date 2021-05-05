Quick Facts About the Fresh Start Laser Clinic

When talking about body art, we simply cannot overlook and not mention one type that has been with us for centuries, and yes, we are talking about tattoos. Of course, technology advanced so much today, meaning that no matter what type of tattoo some may want, everything is possible. That, and since tattoo artists have much more practice and much better technique, tattoos are rightfully called a modern piece of art. While it was somewhat uncommon to see them only a few decades ago, tattoos are now a much sought-after and common place form of identity. And what was once a belief that having one is taboo today is a common thing to see and do, and numbers and stats prove that. Namely, according to Ipsos, over a third of Americans have tattoos, and half of those are under 55 years of age. Clearly, this popular form of body art is on the rise.

On the other hand, since they gain so much popularity in just a few years, another problem occurred, and many people, even though still unsure what tattoo they want, go and get one nonetheless. But, once again, thanks to technology, even if someone has one that they are not fond of, or if they got one as a dare or while drunk, and we can all agree that sometimes we really do some pretty ridiculous things while intoxicated, there is a way to get rid of it.

Not being able to remove a tattoo because the methods are not as sophisticated is a thing of the past, but luckily, there are some pretty reputable and experienced clinics and professionals that deals with tattoo removal today, and the Fresh Start laser tattoo removal clinic is leading the way into new treatments. But what makes Fresh Start stand out from all the rest? Well, let’s have a quick look at some of the facts about the Fresh Start.

A Focused Business

Unlike many similar businesses that tend to encompass a lot of extra cosmetic processes into their day-to-day, the Fresh Start Laser Clinic only deals with tattoo removal treatment. What this means is that if you have tattoo regret and are not sure where to turn—you’ll always know where you are with Fresh Start.

A Texas Landmark

Fresh Start has a few clinics, all in the Lonestar State. One in San Antonio and the others in nearby North Austin and South Austin, TX. But unlike other similar clinics, no matter where and which one you visit, what makes Fresh Start unique is that all branches offer the same laser tattoo removal treatments for quick and complete removal of unwanted ink. They work with all different art and skin types, which is why Texans all over the state rely on their expertise.

Expertise Based On Experience

While it’s getting better, generally speaking, there still seems to be a taboo surrounding having some form of body art. With tattoos at work still frowned upon by many employers, it should be no surprise that the founder of Fresh Start Laser Tattoo Removal Clinic decided to break into the business after having to conceal one of his own constantly. In his case, he spent a lot of time hiding his tattoos from his children, but the idea stuck, and Fresh Start was born.

Is it a painful experience?

Now, there are many things one can read about how painful removing a tattoo really is, and although it is painful, we all have different pain tolerance, meaning that not everyone can bear the same amount of pain. With this said, and knowing that tattoo removal is generally regarded as an uncomfortable experience, the good thing to know is that every effort is made to ensure the client experiences a pain-free process. It has to be said that some might find it painful, but it all depends from one person to another, their pain tolerance, and, of course, the location of their tattoo. However, the levels of discomfort or pain are offset by the speed of the process.It’s a very fast process.

Most of Fresh Start’s tattoo removal sessions last less than a minute. So even if it is a particularly uncomfortable procedure, then at least it won’t take too long to be over with. It is less unpleasant than having something you hate on your body for years. After that, it’s a case of letting the body do its thing––rejecting the tattoo ink in the same way an immune system flushes out an infection or illness, and that part is not painful at all. You might need a few of these sessions, but the most intense part is very quick, and it will be finished before you notice it.

New Technology

The process is made a lot simpler and effective with Fresh Start Laser Clinic’s use of lasers. The process of tattoo removal is usually conducted with these, but the types found in the San Antonio and Austin facilities are of high quality and are top of the range. There are two forms of laser treatments on offer to either remove a tattoo completely or fade it down for a cover-up.

Their use of the Quanta EVO Q Plus C, which is considered to be the best laser tattoo removal device out there, produces 3 wavelengths in one beam to cover a wide spectrum of colors and areas. The laser is used in conjunction with Zimmer Cryo 6, a state-of-the-art cryotherapy device that very safely numbs the affected area to a degree of painlessness. Unlike ice packs, the application of the cry-freezing agent quickly reduces feeling in the area without the risk of skin burns. Finally, Fresh Start is using the non-toxic silicone DESCRIBE® PFD Patch, allowing for multiple treatments in one session and speeding up the process considerably. For many people, that is one of the main benefits because everyone wants to remove an unwanted tattoo quickly and efficiently.

The bottom line

You don’t need to keep that misspelled tribute to an ex, nor do you have to spend summer in sweaters because that portrait went wrong. Instead, call Fresh Start for a free consultation today, and find the best solution with their help. Removing something you don’t like from your body will make you much happier and proud of it, so instead of hiding, show your body proudly. The process is simple and fast, so there is no reason to be afraid of it.