The Ultimate Guide to the 11th Generation Intel Evo

Did you know that one out of three workers feel like they don’t have the right laptop for the job they’re doing? The main issue here is usually performance. How can you get to work when your laptop takes fifteen minutes to warm up before you can even use it?

And how can you edit or work on content when the graphics just aren’t up to your standards? These issues cost workers valuable time and money. So what’s the solution?

The secret lies in the 11th Generation Intel Evo platform. This defined hardware environment ensures that any laptop that uses it will work at optimal efficiency. But, don’t take our word for it.

Find out for yourself. In this article, we’ll present you with all the evidence needed to see how laptops with the 11th Generation Intel Evo platform can change the way you work. Let’s get started!

What is the 11th Generation Intel Evo?

If you’ve been in the market for a laptop, then there’s a good chance that you’ve seen an Intel Evo marker near the trackpad of the product. But what exactly does this little badge mean? And why should you purchase a product with it attached to it?

Simply speaking, the little marker is an indicator that the laptop manufacturer promises to deliver a certain type of hardware environment. Essentially it’s a promise that you’re getting the most up-to-date components that Intel offers.

But what exactly does that entail? Specifically, it refers to laptops that come with the new 11th generation Intel Core processor. In addition, it features either Intel Iris Xe or Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics.

On top of these two features, it also comes with a host of strict networking, storage, and other components. We’ll dive more into these specific components later in the article.

However, for now, all you need to know is the 11th generation Intel Evo platform promises that any manufacturer that uses the badge must either meet or exceed these requirements.

In this way, any laptop with the marker is guaranteed to be fast, lightweight, and powerful.

How Does the Intel Evo Platform Deliver on Performance?

If you’ve ever had a laptop with an Intel Core processor or graphics, then you know that these are typically dependable components. However, these days it’s not enough to just have these two checkmarks.

Consumers want to know that their laptop will get things done, not just run fast or show the latest graphics. That’s part of the reason the Intel Evo platform was established.

So, what are some real, verified performance indicators that the marker brings? Let’s start with the wake-up time. Anyone who’s had a subpar laptop knows the pain of a long wake-up time.

There’s nothing more frustrating than staring at a blank screen for three to five minutes waiting for your laptop to finally become responsive. That’s why Intel Evo laptops guarantee a second start-up time.

That way you can dive right into work or play — no waiting is needed. It also guarantees that your laptop will have at least nine hours of battery life with it. That way, if you need to take it on the go you won’t be constantly checking on the battery indicator.

No more waiting around for your laptop to get a full charge either. With Intel Evo, you’ll be able to get four hours’ worth of charging within thirty minutes.

These are just some of the performance capabilities too. We’ll go more into the power that these processors can bring in the next few sections.

11th Generation Intel EVO Hardware Components

As we mentioned, there’s a detailed list of hardware component requirements for a laptop to get the stamp of approval by Intel Evo. We already mentioned Intel Iris Xe or Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics and 11th generation Intel Core processor.

But, what else is included with it? In addition to these two components you also get:

256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

8 GB dual-channel RAM

Intel Wi-Fi 6

12″ to 15″ FHD touch display

Biometric login

USB-C charging

Thunderbolt 4

Optional Gigabit LTE connectivity

And remember, these are just the bare minimum requirements. Many of the laptops with the Intel Evo badge go out of their way to exceed these hardware requirements. So, make sure you check the specifications to see how they’re doing.

What Separates 11th Generation Intel Core Processors from Others on the Market?

In late 2020 Intel revealed its new processor: the 11th generation Intel Core. What separates this CPU from others is that it links it directly to the graphics. This allows the laptops that utilize it to reach clock speeds as high as 4.80 GHz.

If you aren’t familiar with clock speeds, then what are some tangible performance markers that you can understand. Well, for starters this generation Intel Core is capable of creating content 2.7x faster than the previous generation core.

Not only that, but it also promises 20% faster office productivity. But what about if you use your laptop for gaming and streaming too? Have no fear: both of these services will operate 2x as fast with your 11th generation Intel Core.

Want to more learn about this processor? Check out what Intel says about it in this link here.

What You Need to Know About Intel Iris X Graphics

We’ve seen what the 11th generation Intel Core processor brings to the table. But, what about the Intel Iris Xe or Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics? It’s not hard to see why devoted gamers and video content creators have avoided mobile laptops for their activities.

In the past, it’s been impossible to fit everything that’s needed for these intensive activities into a thin, small laptop. But the Iris Xe graphics have the potential to change all of that.

This is due to the larger L3 caches and bigger execution units (or EUs) that come with these types of laptops. This gives them the power to support some of the most popular games available on the market.

Indeed, some of the most intensive AAA titles might still be out of reach of gamers. However, even these games can still be run as long as the graphics aren’t on the maximum settings.

On top of that, there are also the discrete graphics options provided by the Intel Iris Xe MAX. When this chip is combined with the Iris Xe graphics it allows the laptop to split up the chores.

That means that the laptops are capable of handling some of the most demanding tasks out there.

What Are the Best Laptops That Use 11th Generation Intel Evo?

Hopefully, by now you’re convinced that any laptop that comes with the 11th Generation Intel Evo stamp of approval will be up to your specifications. But, exactly what type of laptop should you choose?

In our opinion, you can’t go wrong with any of the laptops found on www.Lenovo.com. Our favorite models are the ones that come with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Series. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a laptop at this price range that can deliver the same level of power and portability.

Plus all of the laptops in the series are incredibly durable. However, we also think that you can’t go wrong with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S. If you’re into graphic design or digital art, then this is the model for you.

This laptop can easily transform from a laptop into a tablet that you can draw on. And, thanks to the incredible CPU you don’t need to worry about it being slow. But, what if you’re on a budget? Look no further than the Acer Swift 3.

This laptop is under $700, so it fits most small budgets. However, don’t let its affordable price fool you. Since it’s got the 11th Generation Intel Evo badge you know that it will provide everything you need in terms of performance, graphics, and speed.

These are some of our favorite laptops that use this new platform. But, remember that as long as the laptops come with the 11th Generation Intel Evo stamp of approval, then you really can’t go wrong with it.

So, do some research and choose the laptop that best meets your needs and price range.

We hope this article helped you learn more about the 11th Generation Intel Evo platform. It’s not hard to see why this new hardware environment is creating a lot of hype in the computer world.

So, if you’re ready to get the performance from your laptop that you deserve, then find a product that uses 11th Generation Intel Evo today.

While all of the products on this list are great, you honestly can’t go wrong with any product that includes this type of hardware. So, explore your options and pick out the best one for your needs today.

