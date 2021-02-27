The internet is an endless web of information but also provides limitless opportunities. This is exemplified by entrepreneurs who became rich because of inventions that are based on the internet.

Opportunities to earn a fortune online come from creating websites, applications, and products that provide the solutions people are searching online. A lot of people have taken the path and received hefty rewards. Here are five recognizable persons who made a fortune over the internet.

1. Jeff Bezos

Jeff is the richest person in the world today, valued at $107 billion. This fortune came from creating a platform where people around the world would buy goods. Amazon, the website created by Bezos, was launched in 1994. The website started and operated inside the garage.

The Amazon platform has a global reach and is integrated with all the payment companies imaginable around the world. It allows the shipping of goods to any destination around the world. Amazon traded $230 in revenue for 2018 and tripled its profits to $10 billion from $3 billion registered in 2017. At the age of 55, this resident of Seattle in Washington has four children and is regarded as one of the most successful internet entrepreneurs of the decade.

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark is one of the youngest multi-billionaires around the world and an icon of internet success. He co-founded Facebook while still in college and launched the social media platform in 2004. Born on May 14th, 1984, the 36-year-old internet entrepreneur leads the path of global philanthropists as well. Mark is estimated to be worth $67 billion and ranks 8th in the list of the richest people on earth.

Zuckerberg is a resident of Palo Alto in California and is married with two children. He is famed for having dropped out of Harvard to concentrate on building Facebook. Facebook’s accumulated net income for 2018 was $22.1 billion. Facebook is the most profitable social media platform in the market today.

3. Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is one of the oldest and most recognized entrepreneurs on the internet platform. He learned to make money online from 1977 when he founded Oracle. Larry wanted to provide customized database solutions to customers. Today, Larry Ellison is valued at more than $66 billion. Larry lives in California and has led Oracle as the board chairman to register impressive revenue of over $39 billion in 2018. Larry is divorced but has two children.

4. Larry Page

Larry Page is the board chairman and CEO of Alphabet, an umbrella that runs Google, Calico, and Nest, among other companies. He co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 while they were pursuing their PhD at Stanford University. Page served as the CEO up to 2001, took ten years to break, and return in 2011. They invented the algorithms for page ranking to provide internet users with the most useful information based on their searches. The page is now worth $56.2 billion, lives in Palo Alto in California, and is married with one kid.

5. Jack Ma

Jack Ma is a Chinese former English teacher who founded Alibaba. Alibaba is an e-commerce platform founded in 1999 in China. It is now available around the world and racked in $13.9 billion in net profit in 2018. Jack is 55 years old and a resident of Hangzhou in China. He is worth $37.1 billion today.

The internet has created more billionaires and millionaires, engaging in different activities. New entrepreneurs are arising on a daily basis. It just shows the unlimited opportunities on the internet.