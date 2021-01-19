Anabolic Steroids Symptoms and Warning Signs – 2021 Guide

Anabolic Steroid is that type of steroid which helps to build or repair muscle tissue. It is also known as the most popular steroid and has been used for decades. Athletes engaged in strength training use anabolic steroids to bulk up their muscles. Bodybuilders may use them after a hard workout session to prevent muscle soreness or injury or to build back the damaged muscle. While there is some debate over their effectiveness for weight loss or bodybuilding, many professionals still promote their use. This controversy centers around the fact that anabolic steroids have been banned by major sport governing bodies. However, the use of these products can still be found in the underground market. For this reason, anabolic steroid’s warning signs must be taken seriously. But some legal steroids are approved by the authority. Click here to learn about them.

What are anabolic steroids?

Doctors have long noticed that certain chemical substances, introduced into the body, can significantly increase the process of anabolism, or protein building. This knowledge was very important for medical practice because it solved many problems related to the recovery of exhausted and excessively weakened patients. First of all – and more than all chemical substances – the male hormone testosterone showed anabolic properties. This hormone is synthesized in the male testicles, and its task is to enable the normal growth of the male sexual organs as well as the development of secondary sexual characteristics. Testosterone, which was synthetically made before it was known to be the most important hormone produced by the male gonads, makes a man bigger than a woman and his muscles stronger and heavier (anabolic action). Testosterone deficiency in adults causes a decrease in protein synthesis, an increase in adipose tissue, and faster hair growth. Testosterone is a typical anabolic steroid that can increase nitrogen retention in the body and boost the intensity of protein synthesis. However, testosterone therapy, despite all its anabolic properties, was very limited. The reason is that testosterone has a very strong androgenic effect and there is a risk that its more frequent use will disrupt the work of the male gonads. Further research in medicine was aimed at finding drugs with weak androgenic and at the same time strong anabolic action. This problem has been solved by synthetically creating, from male sex hormones, chemical substances that have been given a common name – anabolic steroids. The basic properties of these hormonal substances consist of their ability to intensify protein synthesis in the striated muscles. By inducing the synthesis of nutrients in tissues, especially building ones, anabolic steroids create a positive balance of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and water in its cells. In muscles, this is manifested by fibril hypertrophy. All these changes in the muscles are caused by training, conducted in certain conditions. Anabolics, however, give naturally induced anabolism some acceleration.

Types of anabolic steroids

There are as many as 32 types of these steroids on the market, every is for different purposes. Some are intended for medical use (Nebido), while Anabol is also for medical and performance use. There are also those used for therapeutic purposes. When we talk about how to consume anabolic steroids, we will say that it can be done in three ways – orally, by injection, or in the form of a cream or gel.

How do they work?

Hormones are chemicals that are produced in the endocrine glands and travel through the bloodstream to the target cells and tissues and stimulate a number of physiologically important processes. Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in men, secreted mostly by the testes. Anabolic steroids are testosterone and all drugs that are chemically and pharmacologically related to it. Anabolic steroids have androgenic and anabolic effects.

Androgenic effects are primarily responsible for secondary sexual characteristics (e.g., hair changes, deep voice, aggression). Anabolic action has a direct effect on muscle tissue (they increase muscle mass). Androgenic effects cannot be separated from anabolic ones, but some anabolic steroids with minimal androgenic effects have been synthesized.

The use of anabolic steroids will also minimize recovery time and prevent muscle breakdown. However, a real increase in muscle mass and strength is possible only if strength training is carried out at the same time with a diet rich in protein.

Misuse of anabolic steroids

The main cause of harmful consequences lies in the illegal procurement of preparations that are very common unrefined, uncertain, and undeclared. Also, improper application in terms of overdose, prolonged use, and inappropriate administration (unsterilized needles) are the cause of health complications. A doctor’s prescription that takes anabolic steroids can procure there for a reason and all those who through the black market comes to the described substances endanger your life and support the illegality of the entire sales process. Needed is therefore to introduce stricter controls in the online store and declaration system and to disable such behavior to prevent risks to consumers (most commonly athletes).

Adverse effects of anabolic steroids

There are many warning signs of misuse of anabolic steroids. These include excessively muscular development, hyperactivity, rapid weight gain, loss of energy, and muscle weakness.

Overuse of anabolic steroids can lead to many adverse side effects. Liver damage, kidney damage, and hormonal imbalance are just a few of the negative side effects that occur from long term use. Muscle tissue building can lead to permanent damage to the liver or kidneys if abuse is not treated. Long term use can cause serious problems leading to death.

Anabolic steroid abusers are also at a high risk of developing blood clots, as well as experiencing vein blockage and heart problems such as myocardial infarction. Anabolic steroids users who continue to take steroids after they have suffered these medical risks run a high risk of suffering permanent damage to their health.

Positive effects of anabolic steroids

There are many positive benefits to the use of anabolic steroids. They are the most commonly used drug in the world, and their use is regulated by federal law. They are used to improve sports competition by allowing athletes to increase their muscle mass quickly. Athletes use them because they enhance physical performance and help minimize recovery time between workouts. They are also sometimes used to treat severe depression and anxiety as well as to treat several medical and emotional conditions.

Final thoughts

It is necessary to approach steroids carefully and under the supervision of an expert, because in addition to the already mentioned side effects, baldness or increased hairiness, acne, erectile dysfunction, and most importantly – addiction can occur.