How Backflow Testing and Prevention Services Can Protect You as a Commercial Property Owner

Australian commercial property owners are responsible for the health and safety of occupants using their sites. The type of property and its intended use determine safety requirements you need to adhere to. However, scheduling annual backflow testing Melbourne plumbers offer is one example of safety requirements many commercial property owners need to comply with.

Providing clean drinking water is an essential aspect that can’t be overlooked by business owners. Mitigating risks associated with contaminated water protects the commercial property owner from costly medical bills or litigation cases while workplace health and safety does improve productivity and efficiency too.

You can see the necessity and benefits of this process. Keep reading to find out more about backflow testing and prevention services.

What are Backflow Prevention Systems?

If there’s an issue with clean water supply because of cross-connections, drinking water becomes contaminated. Proper installation of backflow prevention systems prevents this situation from happening, protecting all occupants using your commercial property.

The water filter’s main role is to act as good barriers for certain impurities that require minimal filtering while still maintaining the quality of the drinking water. It’s important to note that water filters aren’t capable of clearing contaminants such as human waste and toxic chemicals and shouldn’t be used in place of a backflow prevention system.

How Does Backflow Happen?

Cross-connection refers to potential contact between the drinking water supply and non-potable plumbing sources. Also known as backflow, this issue surfaces when the clean water supply pressure drops, allowing polluted sources to come into contact with it due to back-siphonage.

Installing a backflow prevention device minimises the chances of this happening, keeping your tenants, employees or visitors safe when they’re on your property.

What are the Dangers of Backflow?

Backflow is hazardous to a person’s health as the water flowing back can contain dangerous contaminants. Coming into contact with polluted water isn’t safe for human use or consumption and can result in the following gastrointestinal conditions:

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Drinking contaminated water can expose people to diseases such as Legionnaire’s disease and salmonella. Backflow containing toxic chemicals can give rise to skin rashes, blisters and other unpleasant health issues.

Furthermore, backflow can contaminate products such as food stored on your commercial property as well as become a danger to cleaners responsible for keeping the building clean. Not only will you face expensive medical bills from your workers but you could have unhappy customers presenting you with a lawsuit!

How Annual Backflow Testing Protects You as a Commercial Property Owner

Countries such as Australia implement stringent workplace health and safety regulations that businesses need to adhere to. Known as WHS or Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), the regulations serve one main purpose – to regulate a safe workplace for all users onsite.

Annual backflow testing is mandatory for all commercial and industrial property owners. Other legal requirements include:

Installing proper backflow prevention valves

Performing regular inspections to ensure the backflow device is functioning properly

Maintaining the backflow prevention system

Your reputation as a commercial property owner is dependent largely on how serious you are about the health and safety of all occupants using your site. Ignoring these necessary steps increases the risk of exposing onsite users to contaminants and landing you with liabilities that could force you to shut doors.

Why You Need to Use Commercial Plumbers for Backflow Testing

Besides complying with health and safety regulations, there are several other benefits to hiring the services of commercial plumbers for backflow testing. These include:

The correct accreditation: Commercial plumbers need to be certified and approved to perform the installation and testing of backflow prevention systems. They should be accredited with the local water authorities to handle the maintenance and repairs of these systems.

Commercial plumbers need to be certified and approved to perform the installation and testing of backflow prevention systems. They should be accredited with the local water authorities to handle the maintenance and repairs of these systems. A proper analysis: Highly-skilled commercial plumbers are equipped to analyse and identify the risk rating of the backflow on your property. Through proper analysis and ratings, these plumbers can install the right backflow prevention device for your property’s plumbing system.

Highly-skilled commercial plumbers are equipped to analyse and identify the risk rating of the backflow on your property. Through proper analysis and ratings, these plumbers can install the right backflow prevention device for your property’s plumbing system. Preventative maintenance: Certified commercial plumbers can recommend preventative maintenance for your specific backflow prevention system so you don’t need to worry about unexpected problems.

Commercial or mechanical plumbers trained in cross-connection control test your backflow by opening and closing the system’s valves while checking for abnormalities. The plumber writes a full report on completion of the testing and submits it for your perusal as well as that of the local water authority. This is a legal requirement to ensure you comply with industry safety standards.

Final Thoughts

Managing the health and safety of people using your commercial property is a priority you can’t ignore. Ensuring clean drinking water is vital if you want to avoid contaminating workers, visitors or tenants onsite and it protects your reputation and your company’s earnings.

Installing, maintaining and testing backflow prevention systems using accredited and experienced commercial plumbing services ensures you stay above board. This way you can manage your commercial property effectively and safely at all times, protecting people and your brand.