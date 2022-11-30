3 Best Car Games for Doing Stunts

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of doing stunts in a car. Whether you’re driving on a track or flying through the air, there’s just something about it that is exhilarating. If you’re looking for some games that will let you do stunts, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss three of the best stunt car games available online. So buckle up and get ready to do some serious driving!

1. Madalin Stunt Cars 3

Madalin Stunt Cars 3 is the latest installment in the Madalin franchise and it’s an absolute blast! This game brings you a massive open world filled with different cars, tracks and stunts to do. You’ll find yourself drifting through tight corners, jumping off ramps, and even doing some acrobatics with your vehicle if you’re brave enough. The game is free-to-play and you can customize your cars however you like. If you’re looking for the type of stunt car games that offer an insane amount of variety, this one should be top of the list. From JDM cars to muscle cars and supercars, there’s something for everyone.

2. Madalin Stunt Cars 2

3. Paco Stunt Cars

If you’re looking for something more action-packed than Madalin Stunt Cars 3, then you should check out its predecessor, Madalin Stunt Cars 2. This game brings an even bigger open world to explore and a greater variety of stunts to do with your car. You can drift through sharp turns and take some huge jumps off ramps with ease. The game also includes a stunt mode where you can get points by doing different stunts. You’ll never get bored with this one! The more stunts you do, the more points you will earn. These points will buy the cars you want, get the upgrades you need, or apply some tunings on your favorite cars

Can I Play These Car Games For Free?

For those of you who want something a bit more off the beaten path, then Paco Stunt Cars is definitely worth checking out. This game offers some unique and exciting mechanics that make it stand apart from the competition. You’ll find yourself driving around tight corners, overcoming obstacles and even doing some insane air stunts with your car. This game is free-to-play and you can customize your car however you like. If you’re looking for something a bit more unique than the others, then Paco Stunt Cars should be on your list!

Yes, you can play all of these games for free. You can play all three of them on a browser, with minimum specs required for your computer.

These are just a few of the best car games for doing stunts. Whether you’re looking to drift around tight corners or take some huge jumps, there’s something here for everyone. With these three games, you’ll never get bored and you can challenge yourself to do more each time you play! So grab your car and get ready to do some serious driving!