7 Best Energy Drinks For An Instant Energy Boost

Do you require an energy boost? Don’t want to drink that fizzy soft drink? The sugar and caffeine may make you feel more energized, but this is only a temporary increase in blood sugar. You’ll crash when it wears off. You’ll feel even worse than you did before!

The good news is that there are numerous sports and energy drinks available that can boost your energy levels without raising your blood sugar. That means no energy dips or empty calories. Many of these drinks are even easy to make at home, allowing you to avoid added sugars and artificial ingredients.

Here are seven of the best energy drinks that you can try (and make) at home.

1. Oolong Tea

A delicious cup of oolong tea can help you recover from a lack of energy. This ancient Chinese beverage, also known as “black dragon tea,” is high in catechins, which are similar to those found in green tea. These catechins work by increasing your body’s ability to break down fat, which can increase your energy levels.

According to research, the catechins in oolong help your body use fat cells for energy, while the mild caffeine content can provide a quick boost to help you get through the day.

It has also been discovered that drinking full-strength oolong tea may increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation by 12%, implying that you will be able to obtain more energy from food. It may even aid in weight loss.

Oolong tea can be made with either tea bags or loose leaves. Blend it with green tea for an extra boost!

2. Green Tea

Green tea, which is well-known around the world, is a health-benefiting powerhouse that is frequently included in the list of beverages used by athletes for extra energy. Green tea’s energizing properties are primarily due to its caffeine content. According to studies, drinking a cup or two of green tea on a regular basis can boost your metabolism and help you maintain a healthy energy level throughout the day.

Green tea is also thought to boost fat-burning by encouraging fat cells to release fat and then stimulating your liver’s ability to convert that body fat into energy. This is especially beneficial for weight loss!

Drink green tea throughout the day to keep your metabolism going and your mind active.

3. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea. People make it with a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast).

Kombucha has a long list of health benefits, including B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and a high concentration of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. Kombucha is best known for its probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, both of which have been shown to increase energy levels.

Probiotics play a significant role in the production of energy. According to research, by improving the balance of healthy bacteria in your gut, your “friendly” bacteria will be able to break down the nutrients in the food you eat more effectively. This means that eating the right foods will provide you with a natural energy boost!

Acetic acid has even been shown to boost metabolism, which means you’ll burn more calories from food. Acetic acid is the only short-chain fatty acid that can enter the systemic circulation and provide energy to muscles and other tissues. It’s also non-insulinogenic, which means it won’t cause a spike in your blood sugar.

4. Kvass

Kvass, like kombucha, is a fermented food made from rye bread. This traditional Slavic and Baltic beverage is known as “black bread,” and it is still popular in many Eastern European countries.

Kvass can be flavored with fruits like strawberries and raisins, as well as herbs like mint. Kvass is traditionally served unfiltered with its natural yeast content, which contributes to its distinct flavor. It’s high in B vitamins, which help your body produce energy. Kvass also contains lactic acid and simple sugars, which can provide a quick energy boost.

The fermenting process of kvass, like that of kombucha, allows for beneficial bacteria that may improve digestion. This means you’ll be able to absorb more energy from the foods you eat. Kvass can also be made with beetroot, which increases its nutritional content and benefits your gut microbiome.

5. Matcha

Matcha is regarded as one of Japan’s most revered beverages. Green tea leaves are crushed into a fine, bright green powder before being mixed with hot or cold water. Many of the natural antioxidants and other nutrients in the leaves are retained as a result of this process.

Matcha tea bushes are grown in areas where there is no sunlight, which delays photosynthesis and slows plant growth. As a result, there is a higher concentration of chlorophyll, which is a powerful detoxifier and a good source of energy.

6. Coconut Water

Coconut water may be 95% water, but it is still an excellent source of energizing minerals. Coconut water is a naturally sweet and refreshing drink made from the clear liquid found in green coconuts.

Coconut water is a far healthier alternative to sports drinks, containing more than ten times the potassium! Potassium helps to maintain a healthy electrolyte balance, which is important before and during exercise because it contains less sodium—the main electrolyte lost through sweat—than most sports drinks.

The magnesium in coconut water also promotes normal energy production and reduces cramping, allowing you to exercise for longer periods of time.

7. Gatorade Thirst Quencher Powder

Gatorade is a well-known brand in the energy drink market. This powder by the brand was created with professional athletes’ nutritional and energy needs in mind. It assists people in giving their all in physical activities by keeping their bodies hydrated, allowing them to perform the activities more efficiently.

Conclusion

We hope these delicious energy drinks will make your life easy and healthy. Try out any and share your experience with us!

We’d love to hear your grandma’s natural energy drink recipes too!