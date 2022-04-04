Brendan Matarese Discusses Best New Tech Options That Your Grandparents Need

Technology plays an important role in everyday life, from the devices that wake us, controlling traffic, to making purchases on the internet. While younger generations are more susceptible to using new technology, grandparents are making it known that they would like to stay connected. Here are the best new tech options from California-based DevOps expert, Brendan Matarese that they need.

A Digital Assistant

A digital assistant is a voice-controlled device that helps with setting alarms, reminders, and searching the internet. This technology is perfect for grandparents because it makes it easy to stay connected and organized. With a digital assistant, they can easily ask for help with anything they need without having to fumble through their phone or computer.

Some digital assistants that are perfect for they are:

Amazon Echo Dot – This assistant is perfect for them because it is affordable and easy to use.

Google Home – This assistant has great features, such as the ability to control other devices in your home.

Apple HomePod – This assistant is perfect for grandparents because it has a built-in speaker and can be used to listen to music.

A Cell Phone

Grandparents need a cell phone for safety reasons. They can use their cell phone to call for help in an emergency or get lost, says Brendan Matarese. A cell phone is also a great way to stay connected with family and friends. With the invention of FaceTime and other video calling apps, grandparents can now see their loved ones face-to-face no matter where they are in the world.

Some great cell phones for grandparents are:

Samsung Galaxy J7 – This phone is perfect for them because it has a large screen and a long battery life.

Apple iPhone SE – This phone is perfect for them because it is affordable and has many features.

LG X Venture – This phone is perfect for grandparents because it is durable and has long battery life.

Single Touch Emergency Calling Device

A single touch emergency calling device is a must-have for any senior citizen. This device is placed on the wrist or around the neck and can call for help in an emergency. The device will call for help and connect you with a dispatcher with one simple touch. This is a great option for them who live alone or are often home by themselves.

Some single-touch emergency calling devices that are perfect for grandparents are:

Guardian Angel – This device is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and easy to use.

Life Alert – This device is perfect for grandparents because it has a built-in GPS and connects you with emergency services.

A Tablet

A tablet is a perfect way to keep grandparents connected with their family and friends. With apps for social media, email, photos, and more, a tablet can be a great way for them to stay in touch. In addition, many tablets come with built-in cameras, so they can easily snap pictures and videos to share.

A perfect tablet for your grandparent would be:

iPad – This tablet is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and has many features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A – This tablet is perfect for grandparents because it has a large screen and a long battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 – This tablet is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and has many features.

Item Tracker

An item tracker is often lost things which tend to lose things often. An item tracker attaches to an object and sends a notification when the object is moved to your phone. This is a great option for grandparents who always lose their keys or phone, says Brendan Matarese.

Some great item trackers that are perfect for grandparents are:

Tile – This tracker is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and long battery life.

Nuzzle – This tracker is perfect for grandparents because it connects to your phone and sends notifications when the object is moved.

Simple Wearable

A simple wearable is a great way for grandparents to stay active and healthy. While many seniors may be hesitant to use new technology, many great wearable tech options are perfect for them. A simple wearable tracks your activity and sleep patterns and sends the data to your phone. This is a great option for grandparents who want to stay healthy and active but don’t want to wear a complicated device.

Some great simple wearables that are perfect for them are:

Fitbit Alta – This tracker is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and tracks your activity and sleep patterns.

Garmin Vivofit 4 – This tracker is perfect for grandparents because it is affordable and tracks your activity, heart rate, and water intake.

Jawbone UP3 – This tracker is perfect for seniors because it tracks their activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns.

Apple Watch Series 4 – This watch is perfect for seniors because it tracks your activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also has a built-in GPS and can make calls and send texts.

While some of the best new tech options are geared towards young people, that doesn’t mean that your grandparents can’t enjoy them too. Many devices and gadgets on the market can make life easier and more enjoyable for older adults. From cell phones to emergency calling devices to wearable trackers, these five items are sure to please your grandparents – and may make their day a little bit easier. You can read more about technology and Brendan Matarese on ideamensch.com.