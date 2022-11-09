Vape Juices 2022: Top 7 Best-Selling E-Liquid Flavor Brands to Check Out

You want to try out the effects of cannabis, but the option of smoking does not appeal to you much. You’ve seen people around you take up vaping, and you find it to be a much cleaner and convenient option, but the only thing is, where do you start?

For a successful vaping experience, you need two essentials – a vaporizer such as vape pens and vape juice. But before jumping in with anything, it is necessary to understand what these elements are. It helps you choose the most suitable accessories and methods to start the process of vaping and stay safe.

What is a Vaporizer?

Vaporizers are devices, often compact in size, that allow a person to heat the cannabis plant or its concentrates without the process of burning. They allow for the smooth release of fumes and provide an enhanced effect of the plant aroma.

What is Vape Juice?

Also known as e-juice or e-liquids, these are concentrates that are used in devices such as vapes and e-cigarettes to release fumes. These are generally of two types – nicotine concentrates used in e-cigarettes and THC vape juices for getting that “high” effect.

THC Vape Juice

THC vape juice comprises water/alcohol (can be interchangeable depending on preferences), artificial or natural flavorings, PG, and THC concentrates from the cannabis plant. It is usually found in three different types of concentrates namely – CO2 extraction, liquid THC, and Tincture.

7 Best Vape Juices to Check Out

Serene Tree Delta-8 THC French Vanilla Vape: It comes in a sweetened french vanilla flavor that you can vape easily with vape pens. The juice is available in bottles of 30ml with 500mg of Delta-8 THC concentrates. Its sweetened flavors make it easier for those who want to vape but may not like the natural aroma or taste of THC.

Open vape: The brand provides THC vape juice cartridges in a number of flavors. You can use them conveniently with Open Vape vape pen that are convenient to carry and use. It comes with 300mg of preloaded oil, and its flavor offerings allow users to try different ones and have the best vaping experience. Just make sure the vaporizer comes with a quality rechargeable vape pen battery for long-lasting use.

Foggy Forest THC Vape E-Juice: It is one of the highest-rated THC e-juices that provide a smooth relaxation effect. If you aren’t a fan of the original cannabis flavor or smell, it has a number of flavor offerings that allow you to have an enjoyable vaping experience.

Joi Juice THC E-Liquid: These come in 10ml bottles that are easy to carry around wherever you go. They also contain a 1000mg 99.6% Delta-9 THC, providing users with a smooth, euphoric effect that helps maximize relaxation. Carry them along easily on your travels to experience the vaping influences of this e-juice.

THC E-Liquid Blueberry Kush: It is a solvent-free distillate e-juice with the cherishable and fruity flavors of blueberries. Its THC concentration makes it one of the most in-demand vape juices for relaxation and pain relief benefits. It comes in minimal-sized bottles for easy and convenient travel use.

Caliva Kiss The Sky Vape: It is a highly demanded THC vape juice for medical needs. It provides a fresh, citrus aroma that gives users a pleasant mood from vaping. These e-liquids come in easy-to-use bottles so that users can have a smooth and enjoyable vaping experience.

Froopa Delta-8 Hemp Extract E-Liquid: The vape juice comes with a 1000mg strength, which gives you an almost immediate effect whenever you vape it. It comes in a fun, marshmallow or cookie flavor and does not contain CBD which is perfect for those who prefer a stronger effect from vaping.

THC vape juices are created with the purpose of providing more convenient experiences to users than smoking. They also make for a safer and healthier alternative too. If you’re looking to get into the effects of cannabis, it’s necessary that you understand what it is, the best methods, and how they all work. Once you do so, you can take your first step with vaping and have a smooth and enjoyable experience.