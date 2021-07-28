Why You Need Business Insurance For Your Cleaning Company

There are many people in need of cleaning services, from homeowners, business owners, offices, and so on. As a cleaning company, therefore, you need to ensure that everything is in check before offering these services. Among the many things you need to have in place, having business insurance is one of the most important. Why so? Well, there are many risks that are involved in the cleaning business, for instance, loss of cleaning tools, injury to employees, and damage to property. As a company, therefore, it is vital to have insurance so as to avoid being held liable in such cases. That said, let us now look at the types of smart business insurance that you need and why you need to have them.

Types of cleaning insurance

1. Public liability insurance

In the event a client, supplier, or just anyone in the building slips or falls down on the wet floor, the public liability insurance helps to protect your business. In case the person gets hurt and files a lawsuit, public liability insurance may help you cover the damages.

2. General property insurance

Buying cleaning equipment for your business is a big investment. So, what happens if they are stolen or damaged? General property insurance gives you some peace of mind knowing that your equipment is insured in case of any theft, damage, fire, etc.

3. Personal accident insurance

Accidents do occur in the workplace while doing your cleaning. For instance, the cleaner may slip while doing the cleaning or even be exposed to dangerous chemicals that may cause harm. As a result, they may need immediate medical attention, which of course, will cost some money. Having a personal accident insurance cover ensures that the said cleaner is well taken care of during such incidences.

Why is it necessary to have a cleaning insurance cover?

One thing about getting an insurance cover is that you never really see the need for it until you find yourself in a tough situation. While there are many things you need to get in order in your cleaning company, having a cleaning insurance cover should be on top of your mind. Here are some of the reasons why;

1. It builds your reputation

Your business reparation can make or break your business. Both potential employers and employees will always seek to find out what people say about your business. If you are known to take care of employees and handle matters rightfully, then you are bound to have a good word out there. Having cleaners insurance is one way to build a good reputation. Employees will be sure that in case of anything, the insurance will cover them accordingly.

2. It protects your business

Facing a lawsuit without insurance coverage for the damages can see your business go down the drain. If, for instance, someone slipped and fell while one of your cleaners was mopping the floor, you might be sued for a lot of cash. If you as a company have to pay them from your own pockets, it may leave a big dent, forcing you to close down. However, if you have good insurance cover, they will lift the weight off your shoulders and pay the damages accordingly.

3. It helps you market your business

When pitching to potential employers, one of the main things that they will ask you is if you have cleaners insurance. Employers will always give priority to cleaning companies with cleaners insurance. For this reason, it is imperative to have cleaners insurance for you to stand out from your competitors.

4. It gives you some peace of mind

Can you imagine being called by one of your employees that all their cleaning equipment has been stolen and you do not have cleaners insurance? Or having to face a lawsuit because someone slipped and broke their leg, and you do not have insurance? For a fact, it can be draining and might end up taking so much of your time and money.

A cleaners insurance gives you some peace of mind knowing that your insurance will take it up in case of anything.

Now that you know the importance of having cleaners insurance, the next thing is to find the right insurance company. Below are a few tips that will help you choose one;

1. Gather referrals and read online reviews

If you want to know more about any insurance company, you need to read online reviews and gather referrals. You can contact some of your business partners and ask them about some of the insurance companies they work with. This way, you can get even more details concerning the company, and who knows, you may also get a good deal by being referred by a friend. Also, take your time and read online reviews. Find out what their previous clients are saying about the services they received. A company with good reviews is an indication that you can trust them.

2. Look at their portfolio

As mentioned, there are different types of cleaners insurance you can purchase. Depending on your needs, you should find a company that offers the insurance covers you want. It is best to find an insurance company such as www.smartbusinessinsurance.com.au with an extensive portfolio as it means you can get everything under one roof.

3. Ask and compare multiple quotes

Lastly, you will need to contact at least three reputable companies and ask them for a quotation. This way, you can be able to compare the quotes and choose one that matches your budget. However, remember that you always get what you pay for.

Be very careful when reading the fine print to ensure that you do not miss any important detail of the cleaner’s insurance cover.

Take Away

Cleaning companies need to have cleaners insurance as it protects not only the business but also the employees. Also, it helps you stand out from your competition hence opening up more business opportunities for you.