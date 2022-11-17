5 Important Things to Consider When You Buy Sunscreen Spray

Tell people that they need to buy sunscreen spray to stay safe on a sunny day, and they’ll look at you as if to say, “Of course! Isn’t that obvious!?”

And why wouldn’t they? It’s universal knowledge, right? While that may be true, you often don’t get the same confident response when asking them what makes a good sunscreen.

You see, people are easily led by advertising, packaging and fancy-sound terminology, so how can you ever truly know that you’re getting the right product for your needs?

We think that everyone deserves the best possible protection, so we’re offering a helping hand by laying out 5 crucial things to watch out for. Follow them and you’re certain to get a suitable product.

#1 – Go For SPF 30, At Least

Ok, so the first thing to spot when you buy sunscreen spray is its SPF factor. This stands for Sun Protection Factor and the number refers to how long it takes for you to burn with it on.

For normal skin without sensitivities, conventional wisdom tells us that an SPF 30 is the best option. There are lower-rated SPF 15 products and higher-rated SPF 50 products, so hitting things in the middle is the right move.

An SPF30 will give you 30x longer in the sun without burning, but it still needs to be reapplied every 2 hours to stay safe. You will still tan and burn evaentually, as no sunscreen offers complete protection.

#2 Mineral Brands Are Better For Sensitive Skin

If you have acne-prone or eczema-prone skin, you will need to look for a product that is gentle to the skin and doesn’t clog the pores that cause breakouts – so a mineral sunscreen is best.

Chemical sunscreens have to be absorbed, so they naturally cause more issues, whereas mineral sunscreens sit on the surface of the skin, so your pores stay unblocked.

#3 – Buy Sunscreen Spray Without Alcohol For Rosacea

Should you be someone that suffers from rosacea, you must avoid using products that contain alcohol. It does need to be checked, as it’s an ingredient that’s widely used in the sunscreen industry.

If you don’t, then be prepared for a flare up, as rosacea is aggravated by alcohol. If you’re not sure what sensitivity you have, go for something super-gentle and non-comedogenic.

#4 – Sunscreens Have An Expiry Date

Despite what you may think, sunscreen is a product that does go out of date, so you really should buy new sunscreen if the one you have is beyond its best before or use before date.

It will likely not hurt you in any way to use an out-of-date sunscreen, but what it won’t do is protect you properly. Always heed expiry dates and replace them when necessary.

#5 – UVA & UVB Rays Present a Problem

Lastly, it’s important to know that you can still get sun-damaged skin when it’s not sunny, so the product you buy must protect you against both types of UV rays.

UVB rays get you when it’s sunny, but UVA rays can also get you when it’s cloudy, so a broad-spectrum sunscreen is a minimum you should accept.

Buy Sunscreen Spray That Suits You

Whichever options you choose, bear in mind that the whole point of the exercise is to ensure that your skin is protected against the sun.

If it doesn’t do that, it’s not right for you. Consider your skin type, how you’ll use the sunscreen and where you’ll use it and you should find the ideal option.

So be sensible, be sun safe and have fun!