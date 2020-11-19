Cam Newton Net Worth 2020

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton has lead his team to a 7-3 victory after beating the New England Patriots in a close game. The QB has broken a number of records in the 2013 season. His success might explain why Carolina Panthers had agreed to pay him $22 million over 4 years. He was given a $14 million sign on bonus in 2011. When his contract is up in 2014 Carolina might be looking to put him in the league of $100 million players. Yes! The General Manager Dave Gettleman has enough faith in Newton to offer him over $100 million to extend his contract. In 2013 the young QB’s net worth is $17 million.

31 year old Cameron Jerrell Newton was born in Atlanta Georgia. At 16 years old when he played for Westlake High school his skills and athleticism was bought to national attention. The junior QB passed for 2,500 yards and rushed for 638 yards that season. His running game which lead to 9 touchdowns made him the 14th player overall in Scout.com ranking. His 6 foot 5 frame was the perfect height for an outstanding quarterback and major colleges like ‬Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech all offered him full tuition scholarships.

During his tenure at Auburn playing for the Tigers was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and was also among the top 5 prospects for the Heisman Trophy. He became the number 1 draft pick in 2011 and signed to the Carolina Panthers. He broke over 15 records as a Rookie in the NFL including most total touchdowns by a rookie NFL player and most total yards for a rookie QB.

His signature celebration when Cam gets a touchdown is to figuratively pull open his jersey as if he is revealing his superman symbol on his chest. He explained it began during his junior year in college.