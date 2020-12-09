5 Tips for Choosing the Best Caribbean Island to Buy Property On – 2020 Guide

It is not a secret that the Caribbean is one of the most popular destinations among tourists. People gladly come here to recharge their batteries and continue their work after vacation. However, many of them start to feel sad when their holiday ends. Because of that, they hardly accept that coming back home is the only option they have.

Yet, it doesn’t matter if you have ever been to the Caribbean or not. Purchasing a property there is one of the goals many people have. Nice climate, fabulous beaches, and other things made this place attractive for living. Of course, moving from your town to another island is not an easy task. Your kids go to school, your job is there, and leaving all that is not an easy decision. That is the reason why many people decide to move to the Caribbean when they retire. Yet, if you don’t have these concerns, moving to the Caribbean would be the best decision you can make.

Still, purchasing a property is not an easy task. You primarily need to know how the entire process works. Websites like caribbean-escape.com can help you understand the entire process better. Despite that, you will get insight into the properties you can find on the Caribbean islands by visiting that website. However, you also need to understand that number of Caribbean islands is not small. Because of that, we will analyze some of them and provide you with some useful tips. They will help you choose the island that will meet your requirements and expectations.

1. Tips on Barbados

As we said, the perfect island for you is the one that meets your expectations. When we talk about Barbados, it is a place where you can find out more about the local culture. Despite that, the lifestyle people lead slow and straightforward. That could be a complete opposite way of living than the one you have in your town. You will manage to find the Bajan culture in art, architecture, food, and everyday life.

The island is not big at all. It has only around 250 000 citizens (without tourists), and it is about 34 kilometers long. However, that doesn’t mean crowds are going to bother you. It is a quiet place that will allow you to relax and enjoy the summer nights. Some of your neighbors will be popular athletes like Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney. They are the most popular homeowners on the island. Despite that, do not forget Rihanna is born on this island. These facts may not mean anything to you, but it is interesting to share a living space with some popular players.

Finally, do not forget that we said many people decide to move here after they retire. If you are from the UK, you will get the pension at the same rate you had at home.

2. Tips On The Bahamas

The entire Bahamas contains 29 small islands and around 660 cays. Believe it or not, these cays are big enough to purchase a property on them. That is the reason why many celebrities as well decided on purchasing properties here. Good examples of that are David Copperfield and Johnny Depp.

It is hard to find the right words to describe the islands here. You will get the chance to enjoy the beautiful and natural environment. The climate is always decent, so you will avoid freezing during the winter months. Despite that, The Bahamas do not have taxes, which ensures better living standards. Yet, we need to highlight that living costs are a bit higher compared to some other islands. For instance, electricity and gas bills are the most expensive ones. Yet, that doesn’t mean that living in the Bahamas is bad.

Another reason why purchasing property on this island is convenient. For only 55 minutes, you will get from Miami by plane. Because of that, you are leaving the Bahamas when that is necessary won’t be a problem.

3. Tips on the British Virgin Islands

BVI contains more than 50 islands that are a popular destination for many American and European tourists. Of course, tourism is the main source of income for the islands. Yet, beautiful beaches and the natural environment are not the only reason why people gladly come here. It is a safe and friendly place that will help you make some memorable moments. Despite that, it is good to mention that the US dollar is the currency citizens of the Island use. That is probably a valuable piece of information for all Americans.

4. Tips On St Lucia

Keep in mind that every tourist destination in the world has some iconic image. Things are not different when we talk about St Lucia. It is a place where you will manage to enjoy the adorable volcanic mountains. These mountains are located on the west side of the island. Between those two mountains, you will manage to find lush rain forests as well as waterfalls. If you are a big lover of these natural beauties, then purchasing a St Lucia property would be an ideal decision.

Reaching the island is not difficult at all. The mountains are not making traveling more difficult. There are some flights from the UK that will transport you directly to St Lucia.

5. Tips on Turks and Caicos

Are you looking for an island that is not populated? If that’s the case, Turks and Caicos is the place for you. Believe it or not, the islands have only 30 000 citizens. The entire destination contains eight bigger islands and more than 300 smaller ones. These mini-islands are as big as sandbars. However, the white sand beaches are something all the people enjoy. Additionally, if you are a big lover of palm trees, Turks and Caicos is the right place.

In the end, we need to say one essential thing. Property purchasing does not come with restrictions and limits. That means purchasing a property there would be a smart investment.

Final Thought

We do not want to say that properties on the Caribbean islands are cheap. Yet, there is a good reason why many tourists visit those islands regularly. If you have been there so far, then you know what we are talking about. Anyway, check the website we attach above and see how the properties look. You will also get more info about the prices and organize your budget effectively in that way.