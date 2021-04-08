What We Should Know About Casino Bonuses

Almost all online casinos offer their customers a variety of rewards. Some trusted casinos have more generous bonuses, others only provide tricky schemes to attract more customers. Anyway, every gambling website has its own bonus program.

Bonuses are the incentives for free play that operators provide to all registered users. All bonuses, conditions for their receipt, and wagering are combined into one system — the bonus policy of casinos. The main purpose of the bonus policy is to get more new users to the site and keep regular customers interested in playing. Experts from Qyto.Co.Uk have developed a guide on how to explore the promotions and their terms of use to avoid mistakes and cheating during gameplay on a site.

What are Categories of Casino Bonuses?

When you visit any gambling site, you may see that all the bonuses are divided into two groups:

Deposit bonuses — promos that require you to deposit a certain amount of money into your game account;

No deposit bonuses — rewards that are given to players absolutely free.

A total of two main groups are divided into subcategories. Deposit bonuses can be of the following types:

First Deposit Bonus is usually provided to new users who just created accounts;

Bonus on the second deposit is also offered upon registration;

Reload bonuses are provided with regular players who often make deposits on a casino website;

High roller bonuses are designed for players making big stakes.

Many online casinos also offer no deposit bonuses to their gamblers. These promotions can be the following ones:

Free Cash Bonuses — a gambling operator can offer some free cash to test games;

Free spins — these are free moves on slot machines that may bring more winnings;

Freeplay bonuses — customers receive free chips or cash to enjoy the slots on a casino site. These promos have a limited time of use.

Top 4 Online Casino Bonuses to Claim

Here is the list of the most popular promotions in modern Internet casinos. Now we are going to overview each of them below:

1. Welcome Bonuses

These promotions are usually offered as a percentage of the play money on a deposit. Such a bonus often looks like a match bonus — a 100% bonus. This means, if a player deposits 100 USD into a casino account, they get an extra 100 USD on the balance. The money players receive is bonus funds, which cannot be withdrawn from the account as soon as it is credited.

Usually casinos specify the so-called wagering requirements in the bonus T&C, i.e. the number of times that the bonus amount must be wagered before withdrawals. By the way, these kinds of incentives are available only for new users on a site and cannot be claimed twice.

2. Free Spins

These Extra Spins are an attractive bonus for all players. It is a series of moves in slots that can be offered for a variety of actions — from registering at the casino to a deposit bonus. For example, along with a 100% bonus, 100 Free Spins are eligible on a particular slot. These are free spins at a specific bet, the winnings from which are sent to the player’s bonus account.

3. Cashback

Such promos at an online casino allow players to get some of their lost money back. Each casino sets its cashback policy, but the bottom line is the same — as a result, customers will receive a portion of their lost money back into their personal account.

4. VIP & High-roller Bonuses

VIP players are a customer caste who enjoy all of the casino’s privileges. This may include exclusive bonuses, reduced wagering requirements, gifts, and participation in private tournaments or events. Each casino has its own conditions for reaching VIP status. Usually, every casino provides a special Loyalty scheme that includes several levels. For example, a player has to gain a specific number of points to reach the Bronze or Golden level.

High roller bonuses are essentially regular deposit bonuses designed for those who prefer making high stakes. Today only a few gambling operators have such a bonus program. This is not surprising, because then an operator has to add another $2,000 to a bonus account on a player’s deposit of $2,000, for example.

Ultimate Tips to Choose a Casino Bonus

Various online casinos can offer all sorts of bonuses: with a limited time span, with compulsory wagering, etc. And experienced players develop their own strategies for claiming good promotions. Everyone may follow these steps:

When choosing a bonus, you have to look carefully at all the terms and conditions of the promo;

Most of the time, the bonus money has to be wagered during the playing process, so determine whether it is a profitable option;

Be realistic about each bonus so you do not waste your time.

Bonuses may be helpful to the player and the casino itself. You can make money, and many players’ experiences prove it.

What are Wagering Requirements in the Bonuses?

If you visit any casino website and then find the detailed bonus terms and conditions, you will see that each casino special offer imposes certain restrictions and obligations on the player who claims it. On trusted gambling sites, these terms and conditions are usually clear to understand and not hidden in small prints.

The most widespread restriction is a ban on withdrawals until the bonus has been wagered. Wagering requirements usually mean a player must bet a certain amount of money before withdrawing winnings received from a bonus. Usually, it is a very large amount, exceeding both the deposit and the bonus tens of times. If a user has any money left on the account after all these bets, they will be able to wager on the payout.

Read the terms and conditions of the bonuses carefully and never bet huge amounts in a casino, no matter how attractive the promotional offers may seem. Remember that gambling and bonuses are not a means to earn a living. This is a costly pastime that implies the user loses in most cases.