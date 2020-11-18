Clint Dempsey Net Worth 2020

American Soccer player 30 year old Clint Dempsey was born in Nacogdoches, TX. After playing for a respectable English club Tottenham Hotspur. The club will receive a $9 million transfer fee for the U.S. captain’s services – roughly 95 percent of the £6 million Spurs reportedly paid for Dempsey last summer. To complete the unexpected move, Seattle have guaranteed the 30-year-old attacker $32 million over the next four seasons, making him one of the most expensive players in league history. On August 31, 2012, Dempsey joined Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million. The deal made Dempsey the highest salaried US football player of all time.

With all this talk of money Clint comes from very humble beginnings. He grew up in a trailer park where he and his siblings played soccer and other sports with old and worn balls. His sister eventually excelled in tennis after the family spent their youth playing the sport with an old racket thrown out by one of the neighbors in their trailer park. The family fell on to even tougher financial woes when his sister was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and eventually passed away at 16 years old. Clint’s love of soccer grew and was developed when he began playing for a youth club at 12 years old. He continued developing his talent and skills in honor of his sister’s passing.

New England Revolution selected Clint Dempsey eighth overall in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft. In his rookie season, he started 23 of 24 matches scoring seven goals. Dempsey helped the Revolution to the Eastern Conference Finals and earned 2004 MLS Rookie of the Year Honors. In December 2006, English club Fulham offered MLS $4 million for the transfer of Dempsey.

Dempsey scored his first and the eventual match-winning goal for Tottenham in a 3–2 win over Manchester United. It was the first time in 23 years that Tottenham had won at Old Trafford. He scored his second goal for Spurs in the 39th minute in an away game at Southampton in October.