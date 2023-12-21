The Trending and Crazy Sex Positions to Try with Escorts 

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that there are trending and crazy sex positions worth trying with call girls. Gone are those days when the standard missionary position was the go-to way to explore escorts. If experts are to be believed, even cowgirl and reverse cowgirl positions are losing their sheen. So, if you are planning to hire an escort, here are the trending sex positions to know about.

What’s So Special about the Trending Sex Positions?

Trending sex positions are worth the try as they guarantee optimum pleasure. Moreover, if you are bored with the regular sex positions, the trending ones can help spice up your sex life. Another reason to try these sex positions with call girls is their appeal. After all, you are paying the call girl to have sex with her. Asking them to try these positions will help you get the most out of your investment. It is a good idea to seek escorts from Bedpage to try out these crazy sex positions.

What are the Trending and Crazy Sex Positions to Try with Call Girls?

Here is the list of trending and crazy sex positions that are worth trying with professional call girls.

Ankles as Earrings TikTok Sex Position

The “ankles as earrings” sex position has been raved about quite a lot in TikTok. Over on TikTok, people are sharing their experiences of this sex position. If popular opinions are to be believed, it is a highly pleasurable sex position where you can finish within five minutes. However, you can always buck this trend and last longer when doing it with an escort.

In this position, the escort will lie on her back with her legs spread apart in the air. You should position between her legs and penetrate. It is crucial to penetrate her in a manner that the call girl’s ankles are on either side of your ears. As her ankles stay near your ears, this position is called ankles as earrings.

It is an excellent position for those who are looking to bring the mojo back to their sex lives. It allows for deeper penetration of the penis and both partners can unearth the true meaning of orgasms. However, it has an eerie resemblance with the missionary sex position. But it also differs from the regular missionary position.

In this position, the legs of the call girl are up in the air and near your ears. Based on your preferences, the escort can also lift her buttocks to help you penetrate deeper. One of the key highlights of this position is its versatility. You can use it for anal and vaginal sex to good effect.

Victory

The victory sex position derives its name from your partner’s legs resembling the sign “V.” In this sex position, make the escort lie on her back. Grab her legs and hold them out in the V-shape. It can also be called the regular variation of the missionary sex position. Ensure that your knees are properly supported to thrust her harder. You can hire call girls from Bedpage to try this position.

Butter Churner

The butter churner sex position is one of the craziest sex positions out there. It derives its name from the traditional method of churning butter. Moreover, there are chances that most escorts are unaware of this position. This sex position is all about G-spot stimulation. It stimulates the clitoris and the G-spot with a downward motion.

Make sure that the escort lies on her back with her buttocks up in the support. Her body should be supported by both hands. You should be in a half-standing position ramming your penis into her vagina in a downward motion. Ensure that your weight is evenly supported through your legs.

The Hanging Sex Position

Most experts call it the best sex position of the Kama Sutra. As the penetrating partner, you should stand with your back against the wall. Lift the escort and make sure that her feet rest on your shoulders. It is an intimate sex position that can make sparks fly.

So, these are some of the popular and trending sex positions you should know. If you want to hire the best escorts to experiment with this sex position, visit Ladys.One at the earliest. The call girls listed on their portal are highly skilled.