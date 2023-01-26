Decorating With Throw Animal Pillows: 5 Tips for Animal Lovers

Are you an animal lover looking for a way to bring the outdoors into your home? Look no further than decorating with throw animal pillows! With so many options on the market, you can easily find a unique design that fits your style and décor. Today, we’ll be giving you some tips for finding the perfect animal pillow for your home. Follow along to learn how to add a touch of whimsy and personality to any room!

Adding a personal touch to your home with animal-themed pillows

Adding animal pillows to your home décor is a great way to add a touch of personality and express your love of the animal kingdom. Whether you’re looking for decorative pieces or practical items, animal pillows can be found in most stores, online retailers and even custom-made at craft stores. Here are some tips for adding a personal touch to your home with animal-themed pillows:

1. Stick with colors that match your overall theme

If you want something that will blend into the background without detracting from any existing color scheme, consider selecting neutral colors like black or white for your throw pillows. Alternatively, if you want to make a bold statement in any room of your home, consider adding bright colors like hot pink or neon yellow.

2. Add texture with materials such as fur, faux fur, silk and velvet

Animal-themed throw pillows like long cat plush come in all kinds of different materials so think about how each fabric would enhance an existing design element or add texture to an area where it lacks visual interest. Faux fur is particularly popular as it looks and feels like real fur but is cruelty free and much more affordable than genuine fur products!

Velvet is another luxurious fabric to look for when shopping for animal throw pillows; it comes in stunning jewel tones such as emerald green and ruby red that are sure to make your space look cozy yet chic at the same time.

Tips for choosing the right size, shape and material for your animal pillows

Though throwing animal pillows is a great way to inject some fun into your decor, it’s important to choose one that complements the size and shape of the piece of furniture on which it will rest. To get the most out of your throw animal pillow, consider the following tips:

3. Size

Choose a design that is in proportion with the size of your furniture – a small, plain couch will look better with a larger pillow than an elaborately patterned armchair, for instance. You don’t want your throw animal pillows to battle for attention and overwhelm or minimize other elements in the room.

4. Shape

Circular or square shapes add continuity if there are multiple pillows used in a room. Rectangular shapes also look great and can give an extra burst of character to one end of a chaise lounge or recliner.

5. Material

Try cotton fabric for a more traditional feel and velvet for a luxurious touch. Linen fabric is also an option but may require more frequent cleaning as it tends to gather dust quickly. For plushness, add something like down feathers or foam inside as this can make all the difference when you rest against it after a long day.

Conclusion

With so many different types of animal pillows on the market, it is easy to find something that fits both your style and budget. Decorating with throw animal pillows is a unique way to show off your passion for animals, while still creating a stylish space that reflects who you are.