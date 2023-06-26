What You Need to Know about Driving While Intoxicated

Driving is a great responsibility that requires focus, alertness, and the ability to make split-second decisions. Drivers must be cautious for safety and other road users to avoid accidents.

However, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can impair these traits and increase the risk of accidents, injuries, and in extreme cases, fatalities. In this blog post, we will delve into Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and provide facts and information about its dangers.

Facts About Driving While Intoxicated

Caution on the road is a must for all drivers. Without it, you put other road users at risk. Imbibing or using drugs while driving is a formula that leads to destruction and a ripple of reactions. If you land in trouble with law enforcers for DWI, Trey Porter Law will provide you with legal guidance. Here is a clear focus on what you should know about DWI.

1. Legal Consequences

If you’re driving under intoxication, you’re breaking the law, and it will result in legal consequences. DWI is a severe offense in most jurisdictions, and depending on where you are, the penalties you face are determined by your jurisdiction.

They vary from fines, revocation or suspension of a driver’s license, mandatory participation in support groups, or imprisonment. Repeat offenders or at-fault drivers who cause other road users’users’ injuries or fatalities face the most severe penalties.

2. Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)

Once law enforcement officers pull you over, they will request you to take a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) to find out if the alcohol content in your system is above the recommended limits. In most countries, the BAC limit is 0.08%. The amount of alcohol in your system might be low, but remember, impairment and judgment abilities on the road can still be affected.

3. Impaired Driving Effects

Alcohol and drugs alter normal body functions, including driving skills, coordination, judgment, and good vision. Intoxication causes the driver to have blurred vision and reduces awareness and the ability to concentrate. As a result, it’s almost impossible to escape an accident when in such a sorry state.

4. Increased Risks and Dangers to Road Users

Driving while intoxicated is dangerous for the driver and other road users. Impaired drivers are more likely to speed and drive recklessly, increasing the risk of causing accidents. Therefore, if you’re intoxicated, it’s recommended that you find other means to get home, like using a taxi.

5. Spreading Awareness

Creating awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated will go a long way in sensitizing the public to the risks involved. Share them with colleagues, friends, and family to help them understand what’s at stake. Promote responsible drinking and the alternatives one can use to get home after imbibing.

Safe Alternatives to Driving While Intoxicated

Nothing good will come from driving under intoxication. If you’re out partying or taking medication that alters your normal body function, consider these alternative ways to get home.

Get a designated driver – When intoxicated, get a responsible person to drive you home safely.

Use public transport – Taxis, shared rides, or public transport will get you home safely anytime intoxicated.

Stay out overnight – You can stay at a friend’s place or get a hotel room for the night to avoid drunk driving.

Conclusion

Driving while intoxicated is an offense that can land you in jail or cost you money. Moreover, DWI can also cause injuries to the at-fault driver and other road users; hence, it should be highly discouraged. Creating awareness among drivers can help reduce risks and inform people of possible alternatives to driving while intoxicated. Remember that road safety is a collective responsibility that everyone should honor.