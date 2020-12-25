3 Easiest Sports to Bet and Make Money on – 2020 Guide

The sports betting industry is currently one of the fastest-growing industries, generating the highest annual revenues in the world. This is also normal because sports betting is fun, easy, and available everywhere and at any time. Every day there are a large number of sports events that you can bet on and enjoy your winnings while watching broadcasts of the same events that you bet on.

However, to be successful in sports betting, it is not enough just to love sports, to understand the rules, or to bet. You need to master certain skills that will help you be better and to make a profit from sports betting in the long run. In this article, we will write about the 20 most effective betting tips that every successful bookmaker who makes a profit follows.

As the old saying goes, “Rome is not built in a day,” so your bank balance will not increase many times over in a short period. Sports betting is a slow and arduous job if done at an advanced level and it takes a lot of sacrifice and nerves to achieve top results.

For this reason, it is important that you set realistic goals and that you progress slowly but surely towards achieving them. This is certainly one of the basic and most important betting tips that you must accept. If you do not accept the fact that it takes time to succeed, you are doomed to failure.

For many years, sports betting has attracted a lot of sports fans who are trying to guess the outcome of football matches and thus earn something. Although it seems very simple at first glance, in the end, it is not so. But some bettors still manage to hit something and make money. If you fall into the beginner category, you first need to decide which sport you will bet on. We bring you a list of the easiest sports to bet.

1. Football

You are certainly not surprised that football came first, because this is one of the most popular and most-watched sports that people around the world enjoy. Betting on this sport can be extremely profitable, and it is also suitable for beginners. What sets betting on this sport apart from others is the fact that you can enjoy the diverse offer of sports betting, ie you have the opportunity to bet on the world’s most famous leagues, but also lower leagues. And in addition to the usual betting on the winner of the match, you will be able to choose from many other elaborations on football matches. Some of them are betting on the correct result, the sum of goals in the match, victories with a handicap, etc. But the problem with football is that every game can end in three ways, a home win, a guest win, or a draw. But with a good knowledge of a particular football league, you can make nice winnings.

2. Tennis

In addition to football, tennis is a very interesting betting sport. During the year, many tournaments are played, whether it is men’s tennis, women’s tennis, or tennis tournaments in which couples compete. This gives you many opportunities to find interesting betting pairs. And tennis also has one great advantage over football. Namely, in tennis, only two outcomes are possible, the victory of one or another tennis player. As a result, you have a 50% chance of hitting the outcome of a tennis match and you are immediately in an advantage over football betting.

But watch out for one important fact. Sometimes during a tennis match, one of the players may be injured and the player may hand over the match. And not all bookmakers have the same rules regarding surrender. So, some bookmakers will charge you for that match at the rate of 1.00, which means that you will get a refund if you only played that match. In case you have more pairs on the ticket, the actual odds of that tennis match will be replaced with the odds of 1.00, so you still have a chance to hit the ticket. But some bookmakers will look at the surrender as if the match had been played to the end. That is, if a player surrenders, the bookmaker will consider that player to have lost. Sometimes it will work out in your favor, but in case you played on a player who handed over, your bet will be losing.

3. Horse racing

Betting on horse races is very difficult for beginners, and most of them think that it is just luck. Horse racing betting is a sport that requires knowledge of mathematics and strategy. As a beginner in betting, you need to consider many things before betting on any horse race. In this advisor, you will be presented with basic tips on how to get to the winning bet.

For bookmakers, the betting market has a wide range of options nowadays. You have fixed odds of bookmakers, betting exchanges, and collective bets with the possibility of betting on almost all races around the world.

Collective bets are very cost-effective for bookmakers. With this type of betting, winning bookmakers are paid out according to the total amount of bets, as opposed to a direct bet. In the exchange of bets, the horses are paid at a higher quota than in the collective bet, but the difference is minimal.

No matter what type of bet you choose, you need to have a lot of information about horses.

Final thoughts

In addition to these, people are happy to bet on table tennis, basketball, cricket, and many other sports, so we believe that everyone will find what suits him and what he is good at.