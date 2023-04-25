Engagement Ring Rules: When to Break Them and When to Follow Them – 2023 Guide

Getting engaged is a major milestone in a couple’s life. It signifies the start of a new chapter and is often accompanied by the presentation of an engagement ring. Engagement rings have been a tradition for centuries, and with time, a set of rules have developed around them. But, like any tradition, these rules are meant to be broken. Here’s a guide on when to follow them and when to break them.

Rule 1: Spend Two Months’ Salary on the Ring

This is a widely known rule that says you should spend two months’ worth of your salary on an engagement ring. However, this rule doesn’t account for your financial situation, which is unique to you. If you can afford it, great! But if it’s going to put you in a difficult financial situation, it’s best to break this rule.

Instead, opt for the one that fits within your budget. There are many beautiful rings available that won’t break the bank. For example, engagement rings London are the perfect way to find so many options that will suit any budget.

Rule 2: Diamonds Are a Must

Diamonds are the traditional stone for engagement rings. However, not everyone wants a diamond ring. Some people prefer gemstones or alternative stones like moissanite or cubic zirconia. If your partner has a specific stone in mind, it’s best to go with their preference rather than sticking to tradition.

If you do decide to go with diamonds, it’s important to note that the four C’s – cut, color, clarity, and carat weight – are essential to consider when selecting a diamond. The cut refers to the diamond’s proportions, while the color refers to the presence or absence of color in the diamond. Clarity refers to the diamond’s imperfections, and carat weight refers to the diamond’s size.

Rule 3: Surprise Your Partner

The element of surprise can be romantic, but it’s important to note that not everyone likes surprises. Some people prefer to be involved in the ring selection process, while others would like to choose it all together. If you’re not sure whether your partner wants to be surprised, it’s best to have an open conversation about it.

If your partner does want to be surprised, try to get a sense of their style preferences before making a selection. You can ask their friends or family members for input, or you can take note of the jewelry they already own.

Rule 4: The Proposal Should Be Public

Traditionally, proposals are done in public, but this doesn’t work for everyone. Some people prefer a private proposal, while others may want to involve family and friends. It’s important to discuss with your partner what type of proposal they would like.

If you’re considering a public proposal, make sure to choose a location that’s special to both of you. For example, you could propose at the place where you first met or where you had your first date. And don’t forget the ring!

It’s important to remember that every couple is unique, and what works for one couple may not work for another. When selecting an engagement ring and planning a proposal, it’s essential to take your partner’s preferences and your financial situation into account. Whether you decide to follow tradition or break the rules, what matters most is that your engagement is a reflection of your love and commitment to each other.