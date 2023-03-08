8 Examples Of Viable Personal Injury Cases – Everything You Need To Know 2023

Whenever a person suffers harm as a direct cause of somebody else’s negligence, this is considered a viable personal injury. Depending on the situation that causes the injury, we can use some general examples of viable cases concerning personal injury to categorize most of the cases you will come across. We will discuss a few of those examples below.

1. Slip And Fall Accidents

A surprisingly large amount of personal injuries get sustained by the simple act of slipping and falling somewhere. Whether this is because of extra snow on the ground, or a puddle of water that a maintenance worker in a building has ignored, a serious fall can cause serious bodily harm.

2. Motorcycle Related Injuries

A motorcycle rider may sustain injuries while on the road are sometimes considered cases of viable personal injury when the matter is brought to a court of law. Whether the motorcycle rider is directly at fault or not, the nature of their injuries may enable them to pursue legal action. If you are successful, you may be eligible to receive compensation for any damages caused to your motorcycle or body.

3. Injuries Caused By Pets

If you encounter an agitated domestic animal, such as a dog, and get injured, you may be able to categorize it as a personal injury. This will enable you to pursue legal action in a court of law. If the cause of the injury is determined to be negligence on the part of the owner, then you may be able to receive compensation for your injuries and any medical care you might need in the future.

4. Injuries At The Workplace

You may be eligible for workers’ compensation insurance if you injure yourself while at work. Depending on the nature of your injury, the cause may very well be negligence on the part of your employer, which will entitle you to some form of compensation as you recover. This may come in the form of reimbursed wages or partial healthcare payments.

5. Truck Related Accidents

If you get into an accident involving a truck or a large commercial vehicle, you may also be eligible to pursue it as a case of personal injury in a court of law. A personal injury attorney may be able to further instruct you on the kind of legal action that is best suited for you. If the probable cause of your injury is negligence, however, a viable case of personal injury may be brought to court, and you may receive compensation for your woes.

6. Wrongful Death Cases

Some of the most unfortunate causes of death happen while at work or in the service of someone other than yourself. If the cause of death is determined to be negligence on the part of an individual’s employer, then their family is entitled to file a wrongful death claim against them.

7. Motor Vehicle Accidents

Car accidents are some of the most common causes of personal injury a person may receive in their lifetime. Suppose you can determine that the car accident was caused due to negligence or malicious intent on the part of the other driver. In that case, you might be able to classify your injury as a viable case of personal injury in court.

8. Accidents Involving Public Safety Officers

Individuals whose main concern is the safety and well-being of the public, such as policemen, security guards, and first responders, can receive a special kind of compensation if they injure themselves in the line of service.

Get a Personal Injury Attorney Today

Anybody who has suffered an injury of the above-mentioned types, especially on someone else’s behalf, is eligible to pursue legal action if they so desire. The lawsuit presented will be on the terms of negligence and bodily harm; in other cases, the victim will have to pay for their own rehabilitation and recovery. Use the law to your advantage to recoup as much as possible and bounce back from your unfortunate situation.