7 Facts About Startup Websites That You Didn’t Know

When you’re starting a business, it’s important to have a website. This is your online storefront, and it’s where potential customers will go to learn more about your company and what you have to offer. However, there are some things that you may not know about startup websites. Below are 7 tips about startup websites that you probably didn’t know.

1) Startup Websites Don’t Have to Be Perfect

The website is one of the first places potential customers learn about your business. When launching the site does not mean that it has to be perfect. You can make changes and improve your website as you go. The feedback you receive from customers can help you make the necessary changes and polish your site.

Make a simple but effective website that tells visitors what you do, who you are, and how to contact you. Use SEO techniques to ensure that your site appears high in search engine results. Furthermore, you should consider optimizing everything on your website, from the most basic stuff to the more complex stuff depending on feedback and on what experts have to say.

2) Choose the Right Domain Name

The domain name is your website’s address. Choosing a domain name that is easy to remember and spells out your business is important. You can use a domain name generator to help you find the perfect domain name for your website. The wrong domain name makes it difficult for potential customers to find your site. Consider the following things when you’re choosing a domain name:

Make it easy to remember

Keep it short

Use keywords

Avoid using hyphens or numbers

3) Make Sure Your Website is Mobile-Friendly

More and more people are using their smartphones to access the internet. The Computer and Internet Use Report: 2018, indicates that smartphone ownership in the United States is 84% of households. This means that it’s essential for the website to be mobile-friendly.

A mobile-friendly website is easy to read and navigate on a smartphone. It also loads quickly. Mobile users are more likely to abandon a task if it’s not easy to do on their smartphones.

Furthermore, you should always track trends regarding mobile phone usage. For example, it might be wise to make your website use the Instant Apps feature on Android so that it acts exactly as an app would act without having to install anything extra. Anything that makes your website more fluid on mobile is always welcome, especially given the current technological climate.

4) Consider White Label vs Turnkey vs API Web Solutions

When looking for a web solution, you have three main options: white label, turnkey, and API. White label solutions are typically more expensive than turnkey or API solutions. However, they offer more customization and control. Turnkey solutions are less expensive but may not provide as much control. API solutions are the most affordable but can be more challenging to set up.

The type of solution you choose will depend on your budget and needs. If you need a lot of customization, then a white label solution may be the best option. If you’re working with a limited budget, then a turnkey or API solution may be better.

For example, Betconstruct offers a tool that allows casino and sportsbook entrepreneurs to build a white label, turnkey, or API-based website from scratch. Springbuilder, by its name, comes with a lot of features, games, and so forth for building this kind of niche website. And the key word is “niche”, since this tool is only for that, not for any type of website.

5) Choose the Right Web Host

A web host is a company that provides space on a server for your website. Select web hosts that are reliable and offer the features you need. Some of the things you should look for in a web host include:

Uptime

Customer support

Scalability

Security

Web hosts that do not provide these features are likely to cause problems for your website. For instance, a not scalable website will have difficulties accommodating website traffic during peak periods. This can lead to crashes and lost sales.

Also, don’t forget to check user reviews for the web host of your choice. It is of utmost importance that your web host offers basic protection against DDoS attacks, phishing attempts, and much more.

6) Use Analytics to Track Your Website’s Performance

Analytics tools can help you track how people are using your website. This information can be used to improve the user experience. Google Analytics is a free tool that you can use to track your website’s traffic and performance.

Apart from Google Analytics, you can also use tools such as Semrush or Ahrefs to also keep track of your competitors and outsmart them as much as you can. A huge part of succeeding in marketing lies not in screwing the competition over, but by analyzing them and performing better than they do.

7) Create a Sitemap

A sitemap is a list of all the pages on your website. It helps search engines index your website and can be used to submit your website to Google Search Console. Creating a sitemap is easy, and there are many free online tools that you can use to create one.

Customers use sitemaps to find the information they need on your website. Therefore, it’s important to include all the pages on your website in your sitemap.

Creating a successful startup website takes time and effort. However, following these tips can help you make an effective and efficient website. By taking the time to research and plan your website, you can create a site that will help your startup succeed.

The Bottom Line

Startups have a lot of tools and resources available for creating a genuinely engaging and fine-looking website. However, you also need to follow certain rules if you want to succeed when pursuing such an endeavor.

Hopefully, our tips and tricks have helped you out in planning and executing your dream website.