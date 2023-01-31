Some Garage Door Maintenance Tips you Should Know

For many homeowners, garage door maintenance is something that is often overlooked. But like every other functioning part of your home, your garage requires maintenance in order to retain its functionality and appearance. Fortunately, garage door maintenance isn’t something that needs to be done on a weekly or monthly basis. A twice-a-year seasonal inspection and maintenance should be enough to keep your garage door looking and functioning well.

Some of the maintenance tips you can follow to ensure that your garage door stays in good condition include;

Cleaning and Painting the Door

Because your garage door is an exterior component of your property, it is constantly exposed to the elements, which means that dirt, grime, and rust can build-up on its surface, making it appear faded and worn-out. Sometimes, good old-fashioned washing and cleaning should be enough to rejuvenate the appearance of your garage door. However, if cleaning doesn’t work, having the garage door repainted is the next best option. To achieve the best outcome with this, ensure to hire a professional painting company like PBM Paints to handle the project.

Watch and Listen to the Door in Operation

When your garage door is well-tuned and maintained, it will be relatively quiet when it moves up and down (with no jerking in its motion). So it is important to listen and watch your garage door as it is moving to ensure that there are no grating and scraping sounds or jerks in its movement. Also, check to ensure that both sides of the system (cables, pulleys, and springs) look symmetrical.

Clear the Tracks

Debris and rust can sometimes buildup on the sides of your garage door, so be sure to clear them out. Also, check to ensure that the tracks are plumb along their vertical sections (you can use a level to check for this). If you find issues with the tracks, call in a professional technician to make the necessary adjustments.

Lubricate the Moving Parts

The moving parts of the garage door, such as the rollers and hinges, should be kept well lubricated so as to reduce the stress on them and prolong their lifespan. A high-quality lubricant like lithium grease should be applied on the rollers and hinges of the garage door at least twice a year. Lubricants that come in spray cans are a great choice because they are easier to apply, and any excess can be wiped off with a cloth. If your garage door does have rollers or hinges that are stuck, spray them with a penetrating solution before wiping them clean and applying grease.

Tighten the Hardware

Because your garage door is constantly moving up and down, the motion and vibration of its movements can cause the door and the track’s hardware to loosen up. Be sure to inspect all the brackets that hold the tracks of your garage door to the ceiling and the wall (including the fasteners used to anchor the opener unit to the framing), and if you find any loose bolts, tighten them up with a socket spanner.

Inspect and Replace the Rollers

The rollers of your garage door should also be inspected, and if you’ve had them for more than 7 years, they should be replaced. All worn-out chipped or cracked rollers should also be removed and replaced.

Repair or Replace the Weather stripping

To keep out water, cold, dirt and dust, a rubber weather stripping is placed along the bottom and sides of your garage door. This weather stripping should be checked at least twice a year to ensure that it is in good condition. If there are any damages or loose spots in the weather stripping, it should be repaired or replaced immediately. You should be able to find garage door weather stripping at most hardware stores or home improvement stores

Test the Door’s Auto-reverse Feature

The auto-reverse feature of your garage door is designed to prevent injury, and it should be tested twice a year to ensure that it is functioning well. You can carry out this test by placing an object (a brick or a big piece of wood) under the garage door. A door with a functional auto-reverse feature should reverse automatically once it comes in contact with the object.

Modern garage doors now come equipped with a photoelectric system that detects the presence of pets or people underneath the door. You can also test out this feature by activating the door and placing your foot directly underneath its path (for just a moment) to see if the reverse feature activates.

Test the Door’s Balance

A garage door that is not properly balanced will require extra work to open and close. It will also not last long. To test your door’s balance, pull the release handle to disconnect the opener, then proceed to either lower or open the door halfway. A well-balanced garage door should be able to hold this position (without your help). If the door, however, starts to ride up or fall, then the tension of its spring needs to be adjusted.

Conclusion:

Garage doors need to be inspected and maintained at least twice a year to ensure proper function and above are some of the best maintenance tips you can use to keep your garage door running smoothly for a long time.