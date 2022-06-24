Get your Shopify platform SEO-ready with these 8 tips!

The popularity of the Shopify platform continues to increase, and as more customers choose to contact First Page for shopify SEO as their ecommerce solution, you’ll want to be sure you are able to take advantage of all its features. One way you can do this is by making sure your Shopify store has everything it needs in order to succeed at the highest level.

This article will help you optimize your Shopify platform with just the right ecommerce search engine optimization (SEO) tactics so that customers can find your business when they need it most. These tips will help you get started optimizing your Shopify platform today!

1. Choose Keywords That are Already Getting Searches

If you’re building a website for a new product or service, search for those keywords on Google Trends to see which ones are currently most popular.

You may have to do some research or ask a few industry experts if you don’t find any hits. But it’s important to identify how much demand there is right now in case that changes later on.

If there isn’t much interest yet but you think it will eventually take off, be sure to start out with an appropriate marketing budget—rather than spending big after many years of low traffic.

2. Write an Awesome Title Tag

Because search engines crawl a site’s title tag to get an idea of what it’s about, a title tag is one of (if not) THE most important components of on-page SEO. It isn’t uncommon for search engines to look at over 200+ different variables when determining where and how they rank a particular page, so you can bet that they’re analyzing every aspect of your site’s title tag—including its length, number of keywords used and even location within the code.

Make sure you’re providing them with all of the information they need by using as many relevant keywords as possible while still keeping things brief and simple. Once you’ve created an awesome title tag, be sure to include it in each page heading you create.

3. Use Action Verbs

For example, use active verbs when writing about product features or services. If a feature of your product is able to increase productivity, instead of saying Our software is good for increasing productivity, state it as an action: Our software increases productivity by 10 percent each day. Action verbs help you sell readers on a particular product feature and can work as strong anchors in your content.

4. Create Product Descriptions That Sell

This might seem obvious, but when you’re in a time crunch and have several products to describe on your site, it can be tempting to throw out one or two lines that are sort of related to what you’re selling.

However, don’t underestimate how important product descriptions are—they can make or break whether or not someone buys from you. If a customer sees a quick line about what something does, but doesn’t understand why they should buy it, they probably won’t take action.

One way to think about crafting descriptions is by creating personas for customers who would use and buy your products. What would they want to know? Are there particular words that would resonate with them?

5. Add Tags to Each Product on Your Shopify Site

Tags should be descriptive (just like you’d name a file on your computer) and accurate. They are used to find similar products and allow search engines to understand what your site is about. If you sell dog treats, for example, consider using dog treats as a tag rather than apple treats. How do you decide which tags to use? One method is to find related sites in Google, analyze their tags (which will show up under advanced search results), then mimic that approach.

Just make sure all of your tags are relevant and work together – too many or irrelevant tags will confuse customers, who are likely to go elsewhere when they can’t easily discover products they’re looking for or don’t know how those products might fit into their lives.

6. Choose the Right Keywords and Tags for Each Product Image

When creating a product on your Shopify platform, there is an option to upload product images. Product images are powerful in driving traffic and directing it towards sales.

So, make sure you optimize those images by choosing keywords that you want to appear in search results when someone searches for them on Google or other search engines. Write a title tag that includes those keywords; people will see that when they’re searching for items related to what they’re browsing and include similar terms in their searches, too.

7. Optimize Your Website for Mobile

A recent study revealed that Google’s index has, on average, added over 100 million mobile pages to its index each day. Mobile optimization is important for maximizing search traffic because:

a) more people use mobile devices than computers when they look up businesses and brands, and b) Google ranks sites higher in mobile searches if they are optimized for viewing on a smartphone or tablet. Keep in mind that not all businesses need to optimize their site for mobile — if you aren’t planning on using an app, don’t worry about it!

However, most ecommerce businesses should consider optimizing their website for mobile so that users can easily find them on Google. Here are some simple steps you can take to ensure your website is properly optimized for mobile:

1) Include a sitemap: A sitemap helps crawlers find every page of your website quickly and easily. If someone searches for one of your products or services but can’t find it right away, they may give up looking and leave without buying anything from you.

2) Use image tags: This means adding alt text (text alternative), which describes what an image is in case someone comes across it while browsing through search results on their phone.

8. Consider Adding Videos to Your Site

Though there’s debate about how much it impacts search engine rankings, many businesses like to add a video to their site. It gives you a chance to show off your brand, explain what you do and add more context to your site. As of now, Google doesn’t appear to use videos in its rankings (yet!), but even so, videos are still worth including on your site.