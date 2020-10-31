4 Tips for Identifying High-Risk Online Casinos – 2020 Guide

Online casinos are surely one of the hottest topics nowadays. Even though they were highly popular a couple of years before the global pandemic of coronavirus, we can see that this occurrence is what made the ultimate difference and launch this concept into the levels where it wasn’t present before that. It goes without saying that people are not able to visit real casinos while this pandemic and the lockdown it caused in still on.

So, many people interested in it choose to participate in these games from a wide array of different devices they have in their homes. Thankfully, most of these websites support all of the devices you have in your home. So, you are pretty much able to participate in all of these games from every location you would like to. As you can imagine, there are websites that are not so safe to play at.

If you are interested in taking a look at some of the websites which are proven to be legit, be sure to take a look at the source, where you will receive all the essential information. At the same time, there are some red flags that can tell you about how some of these websites can be unstable. Let us talk about them a little bit.

1. Slow Payouts

We can imagine that there are more important things to consider when it comes to recognizing a bad online casino, but we truly believe that payouts are going to be of the highest interest to our readers. Therefore, we would like to point out that slow payout is one of the signs that there is something not proper about the websites you have chosen to play casino games. There are a lot of situations where some players experienced being scammed out of their winnings.

Naturally, there is absolutely no chance that they are going to receive them before the police intervene and arrest scammers. Also, there is a chance of some online casinos keeping up to a quarter of the winnings as some kind of fee. Therefore, you should read all the information before you sign up for it. This is a red flag that we believe is the most important one since website owners scam people directly out of their winnings by inserting illegal percentages for some fees.

2. A Completely New Online Casino

Every player who is experienced in participating in online casinos knows that there are a couple of them who have a long tradition. Some of them are present for almost two decades, from the early 2000s. The longer the tradition, the more legitimacy it has. There is an analogy that can be drawn with multi-billion companies who are present in their respective markets for a really long time. You can see what we are getting at.

Just google up some of the most popular online casinos and you will see for how long they have been around. So, if you have stumbled across some new online casino, you should be careful and check all the elements you can take a look at. By doing this, you will ensure that you will not have any kind of struggle after you have won some significant amount of money. As soon as you see there is a new casino, try to google up something about it, and check if there is anything bad you can find about it.

3. A Plethora of Uninteresting Games

One of the commonest traits of online casinos is that they are offering a lot of different games in hope of attracting a lot of players to participate in them. The logic is, the more games players are able to participate in, the more of them will be attracted to the particular website. While there is nothing wrong with having a lot of different casino games available on their websites, there is something that you need to be aware of. In case you have witnessed casinos that have a plethora of different games that simply lack the necessary quality, avoid these sites.

As we’ve already said, there is absolutely nothing wrong with playing on a website that offers a plethora of different games. The quality of these games can tell you a lot of things about the website itself. In case you’ve stumbled across a lot of games that are simply unplayable, due to technical or functional problems, you should completely avoid participating in these games. If we take a look at some of the most reputable ones, we can see that some of them have only a couple of games. This only proves our theory. The whole point is to attract players and cheat them out of their money.

4. Search for Some Online Reviews

Naturally, taking a look at some of the online reviews can provide you with some of the most essential information that can provide you with an insight into all the peculiarities about a particular website. Some people are not aware of how influential these online reviews can be when they are legit and published on websites that can be seen by a lot of people. With all this in mind, you can presume that the last thing all the legit casinos don’t have an interest in seeing some negative online reviews about their casino. Therefore, they don’t want to scam their players.

But it should be said that bad-reputation online casinos don’t really care if there are some negative reviews about their site as long as they are able to scam their players. It goes without saying that there are some negative reviews even about the best of the online casinos. However, the percentage of these are much more important. So, if a majority of reviews are negative, then you can be sure that the website is completely unreliable.

The Bottom Line

Participating in online casinos is one of the commonest things that you can find in today’s world. At the same time, you need to be aware of all the things that can raise some red flags. Here, we’ve provided you with some of these.