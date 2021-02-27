How Much Do Billionaires Spend on Security in 2021?

It is now a known fact that the more money someone has, the more problems they will have as well. Why you might wonder? Well, they have more things that they can lose. The problems can be various including things such as theft, burglary, hacking, and in some instances, kidnapping. This is why billionaires all over the world do everything in their power to prevent such things from happening to them.

Now, if you are interested in learning how much money some of the richest people spend on their security efforts, this article can help you quite a lot.

The text below is going to feature the measures such individuals take in order to secure their assets and the costs of such services, as well as the top 6 billionaires who do pay for such services. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Reliable And Capable Bodyguards

Billionaires most commonly have two or three bodyguards that accompany them wherever they go – no matter if they want a burger or if they are going to a business meeting. And, if someone needs a bodyguards 24/7 during an entire year, they often get a salary that is work six figures.

On the other hand, if they need such services occasionally and for specific events, a reliable, experienced, and capable bodyguard will cost approximately 1.000 dollars per day. The bodyguards will keep their employer safe and will survey the area and location before, during, and sometimes after their employer finishes what they need to.

2. A Surveillance System That Will Keep Their Homes Safe

Besides hiring bodyguards that will protect them and their family members, they also invest millions of dollars in protecting their homes as well. Now, the price of an entire surveillance system that might include cameras, motion detectors, face detection, as well as 24/7 support will depend on the size of their properties.

However, it is not a secret that some individuals that will be featured in the list below spend thousands of dollars for the professional surveillance services they opt for. And, if you want to discover more about which cameras and services you might want to opt for, you can learn more here.

3. Biometric Access Control And Safety Bunkers

Now, this is something you might have thought only existed in James Bond movies, however, it is true that these systems actually exist. Things such as eye scanners and fingerprint doors are utilized by billionaires, especially for entering their homes, as well as accessing their safes and safety bunkers.

Such systems are extremely expensive and they cost approximately 100.000 dollars to implement. Safety bunkers are also extremely expensive and can be as much as a few million dollars. The bunkers are often located somewhere on their property and are used in case of emergencies.

The List of People Who Pay For Such Security Measures

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, billionaires have a lot of things to lose. Which is why they utilize the aforementioned security measures. The people that pay for such services and systems include:

1. Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: $113B

You probably know about the story of how Jeff Bezos started Amazon – which is one of the largest online retail platform in the world – back in 1994 in his garage. However, his billions did not only come from his creation – but it also came from him investing in space technology, his extremely popular books, as well as the fact that he owns The Washington Post. Since he is the richest person on Earth, it is quite logical that he invests in his security.

2. Bill Gates

Net Worth: $98B

If you take a look at Forbes’ lists of the richest people in the world for the last 20 years, you’ll notice that Bill Gates has been on top every single year, which is quite logical when you consider how successful he is. However, he sold or gave away most of his Microsoft shares and he now only owns 1 percent of the company. Why would he do such a thing? Well, he wanted to focus on his philanthropic work instead.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth: $78B

Out of all the people mentioned in this list, Zuckerberg is the one that needs no introduction. Mark started his own company ‘Facebook’ when he was just 19 years old, and thanks to that, he is not third on the list of the richest people in the world. He also wisely invests his money into expanding his company and currently, and he now owns Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR, Onavo, as well as Beluga.

4. Bernard Arnault

Net Worth: $76B

Here is someone that does not come from America, instead, Bernard Arnault and his family come from Europe, more specifically France. Nonetheless, he is still one of the richest people in the world. His empire owns more than 60 incredibly famous brands including the ever loved Sephora, as well as Louis Vuitton. With all his assets, he and his family constantly try to improve their safety by implementing different security measures.

5. Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $67B

Although he is long in his 9th decade of life, Warren, also commonly referred to as the “Oracle of Omagh” is one of the most successful investors that you can find in this article. Similarly to Bill Gates, he has given away more than 99 percent of his assets and money to a wide range of charities that he believes in – which also makes him one of the most generous people ever.

6. Larry Ellison

Net Worth: $59B

If you have heard about the software company Oracle, then you should know that Larry is one of its co-founders. However, back in 2014, he decided to step down from his position as CEO, however, he does still serve as the chairman of the department of the board and chief technology officer.

Conclusion

As you were able to learn from this article, there is a wide range of reasons why billionaires all over the globe opt for implementing security measures that can cost them millions of dollars. However, once you consider how much they have to lose, it is not that weird that they choose to spend as much money as they do.