How to Decide if an iBuyer is Right for You 2020

Selling properties and houses is done every day. However, nobody can say that selling a home or property traditionally or through a realtor is easy. It takes a lot of time and so much effort.

That is why there has been the establishment and use of companies that make offers for your house within minutes or days without even seeing it. These are the iBuyers like Opendoor, Offerpad, and Zillow.

They can help save you time and effort put into traditional methods of selling your house. They term the selling experience as easy and quick both for them and the sellers. As a homeowner, you may wonder if the convenience is worth it.

This article compares the advantages and disadvantages of using iBuyers vs. realtors. It evaluates whether iBuyers have made real estate investing easy or not.

Home Valuation

With an iBuyer, the first step you will take in selling your home is filling out a form for them. That will enable them to carry out a market valuation of your house using their proprietary software. That valuation will be their basis of making their first offer on your home.

They will base their first offer on the lowest comparable around where your house is. They will then make a 5-10% deduction off the valuation they did, making their first final offer.

With a realtor, valuing your home includes them taking accurate comparisons like square footage, amenities, and modern upgrades. It would help if you chose an experienced realtor and one who knows the area. For example, The Kay-Grant Group is an experienced real estate team in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has years of experience selling Scottsdale homes for sale using their home valuation methods.

Real Offer On Your Home

The first offer the iBuyer makes on your home is not the real value. They make the real offer after coming to your home and inspecting it. It is the job of the iBuyer to find everything wrong with your home to reduce their offer.

If they spot any problem with your home, that can cause an additional 2-10% reduction on the offer that they had initially made on your home. That decrease will depend on the condition of your home.

The realtor gives you time to repair your house and make it look attractive. That can help you get a higher offer for your home. However, if you get a realtor who does not have enough experience, it might cost you as that can lead to a lower valuation of your house.

When realtors come to inspect your house, it is supposed to be as good as new, and you might consider not having any pets or kids playing around. That can increase your house’s value before the appraisal.

Appraisal

Appraisal means the amount of money incurred by the person buying your home. When iBuyers are giving an estimate of your house, they use their proprietary software.

If you decide to sell through a realtor, the appraiser’s price should not differ from the realtor’s initial price. The highest variation between the two rates can be 1%, depending on how excellent the realtor is.

Negotiation

If you decide to sell your house through an iBuyer, they hardly negotiate. Most of the time, they work with you taking their offer or leaving it.

With realtors, they allow some room for negotiation. Depending on how excellent the realtor is, there should be a few offers available for you that can enable you to get your intended price, or one close to the one you wanted.

That is one reason realtors compel you to update and upgrade your house before putting it on sale. That can give you the upper hand in the negotiation process and earn you a higher value on your property.

A good looking house can also give you the advantage of having several buyers bid for your home. You can then decide which the most attractive price for your house is and take the offer.

Closing Fees

Selling your home to an iBuyer will cost you a lot because of the deduction in the first and final offers. That will be in addition to the fee you will pay them, which will further reduce the amount you will have at the end of the transaction.

With a realtor, there will be few deductions on your initial home value. However, you still have to pay relator fees before you finally have your money in your pocket.

Why Consider An iBuyer?

When selling your home, it is tough to choose between selling it to a realtor or an iBuyer. iBuyers offer you convenience when selling your home. Here are some of the reasons you should go for an iBuyer

• You don’t need to show your property.

• You do not have to repair and clean up your property before selling it.

• It is faster closing a deal with an iBuyer.

• You can sell your home at your own time.

Why Consider A Realtor?

• You can get a good offer for your home.

• There is room for negotiation.

• You can increase the value of your home by repairing and cleaning it.

• They consider accurate comparables when valuing your home.

If you are in real estate investing, it is essential to familiarize yourself with all the advantages and disadvantages of both realtors and iBuyers. It would be best to consider all your options and what you want to get from your home.

If you live in a house that would cost more in repairs than it would bring, it would be better to go for an iBuyer. However, if you want maximum profits from your home’s sale, you should consider approaching a realtor.

You may also face a situation where you have to move fast and sell your house. That would be an excellent time to approach an iBuyer. You will not have to invest any time in repairing your home or showing it off.

Many real estate investors want to sell their houses at a higher price than they bought it. That increases the chances of considering realtors. However, some people want to sell their home and move into a new home.

You should be informed about both realtors and iBuyers when choosing who to sell your house to. Weigh all your options and also consider the value that your home has to you.