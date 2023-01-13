Is It Better to Spray or Roll Exterior Paint? 5 Tips

Painting the exterior of your home is a great way to refresh and enhance its look, but novices can be overwhelmed by the choice of whether to spray or roll their paint job.

The benefits of spraying exterior paint

Spraying exterior paint offers several advantages over the traditional method of rolling. When prepared and applied properly, sprayed paint looks more consistent and even than when it's rolled. It also provides less drag on the surface, reducing strokes on uneven surfaces and providing a smoother finish. In addition, if you are using two or more colors in your project, spraying allows greater control over how they will be laid down and blended.

It’s important to note that due to overspray, the spraying process can be messier than rolling. While it forms a tight bond to most surfaces like wood and metal, there’s also the potential for buildup in corners or crevices which may require extra time for touch-ups.

The benefits of rolling exterior paint

There are several advantages to rolling exterior paint, making it an ideal choice for updating the look of a home’s exterior. Rolling is a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to refresh the appearance of your home’s walls and trim.

First, when applied correctly with a good quality roller cover and frame, rolling increases paint adhesion without adding extra layers of primer. This will reduce the amount of preparation work required and enable you to get the job done faster.

Rolling is also a great way to apply thicker layers onto flat surfaces and large areas, as you can use more pressure when rolling than when spraying – this results in less air pockets in the final finish and unbeatable coverage which will make colors more vibrant.

Finally, with this method there is considerably less chance of runs or streaks appearing in your final coat – resulting in fewer clean ups required afterwards!

How to decide whether to spray or roll exterior paint

Painting the exterior of your property is a big job that requires careful planning. Depending on the size and complexity of your project, you may be weighing up whether it is better to spray or roll exterior paint. While both techniques are capable of equally good results, there are some important factors to consider before deciding which application method is best for you.

When deciding whether to use a roller or sprayer for your exterior painting project, it’s important to take into account the size of the area you’re painting, as well as any obstructions (eaves or window sills) that may require special attention during application. If in doubt, reach out to an experienced painting professional who can advise you on the best approach based on your needs and budget.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, whether you should spray or roll your exterior paint largely depends on the type of paint you are using and the surfaces you are painting. For small service projects, a roller is probably best. On larger areas, a sprayer can save a significant amount of time and provide an even finish. For surfaces with intricate details or textured walls, hand-painting with a brush is likely to provide the best results.