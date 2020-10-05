Australian actress Jessica Green stunned the world with her beauty when she appeared in a teen drama called Lightning point. She has no problems in landing roles partly due to her beautiful appearance and partly due to talent and people have a chance to watch her as Talon in fantasy adventure series called The Outpost.

Here’s everything you should know about Jessica Green including her private life, net worth and who she is dating at the moment!

Dating Life

The blue-eyed brunette is dating Cayden, who is her most favorite person at the moment. As many of you expected (sorry guys) she is taken. She and Cayden were together since she was 17. After eight years, the couple is still going strong. She loves spending time with her soon-to-be husband.

Moreover, the couple is not shy about showing their love to the fans and you can find a lot of the picture on Instagram and other social networks.

Jessica Green Net Worth

Jessica started her career as a model and she had pivotal roles before she starred in Lightning Point. One of the biggest films this year is The Outpost where she appears alongside Jake Stormoen, Andrew Howard Kristian Nairn and Robyn Malcolm.

As expected her profits sky-rocketed and her net worth in 2018 is still under review, unfortunately. However, considering her modelling jobs and movies, we reckon that she will do alright.

Movies and TV Shows

We have already mentioned that she started as a model and some of the outlets include Girlfriend Magazine, Gold Coast Panache and Sunshine Coast Brides. Her first steps in the film industry saw her in Peter Pan and Aqua Man.

Other shows and films we skipped to mention include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tells no Tales, Roman Empire and Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Her Life

Jessica was born in Tasmania, Australia in 1993 and she has a brother Tyler. Not much is known about Jessica’s private life at this point and she has yet to talk about her family. One thing is for sure – she is just getting started in conquering the world.