Jodie Sweetin Net Worth 2020

Former child star who began her career in Full House Jodie Sweetin is all grown up and in the news for ending her third marriage. The 31 year old filed for legal separation according to TMZ. The couple has been married since March of 2012. She has two children Zoie 5 from her first marriage and 2 year old Beatrix. She has openly admitted to having troubles using meth and alcohol abuse. Sweetin has also struggled financially since leaving Full House as a teenager. She is currently in court disputing a $200 Kohl’s credit card balance between she and her husband.

She returned to television by hosting the second season of the Fuse TV show Pants-Off Dance-Off.[2] Sweetin starred in a TV pilot, Small Bits of Happiness, a dark comedy centered around a suicide prevention specialist; it won Best Comedy at the 3rd Annual Independent Television Festival, in Los Angeles. In 2009, Sweetin focused on independent films, and appeared in two films: Port City and Redefining Love. In 2011, she appeared in five webisodes of the internet show Can’t Get Arrested. In 2012, she appeared as Leia in the TV film Singled Out