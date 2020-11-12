Joe Flacco Net Worth 2020

Joe Flacco’s $120.6 million contract has been filed. The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player received a $29 million signing bonus and option bonuses of $15 million and $7 million. In 2013, Flacco gets a fully guaranteed base salary of $1 million for a total first-year compensation of $30 million and a salary-cap figure of $6.8 million.

Birth name: Joseph Vincent Flacco

Birthday: January 16, 1985

Birthplace: Audubon, New Jersey

College: Delaware

Position: Quarterback

Draft: 2008 / Round 1/ Pick 8

Wife: Dana Grady m. 2011

Children: Stephen Vincent Flacco

Height: 6 foot 6

Weight: 252lbs

Net Worth: $50 Million

salary: $20 million

Baltimore Ravens pre-season game against Carolina Panthers

Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He was a first round draft pick in 2008 being picked number 8 after graduating the University of Delaware. During his rookie year he started all 16 games and become only the eight in history to do so. His nickname among his peers his Joe Cool for his mild temperament and demeanor during intense and close games. He is also revered by his players for his positive attitude. Even veterans like Ray Lewis looked up to Flacco who set the tone for the entire team. He has won a playoff game for every season he has been with the Ravens. During his five year tenure he has lead his team to win the AFC North twice, appeared in three AFC Championships, and win Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was named Super Bowl XLVII’s MVP.

Joe Flacco Espy awards with wife Dana Grady

Joseph was born in Audubon, New Jersey in 1985. He attended Audubon high school and was the starting quarterback. Upon graduation he was listed as Number 39 among prospect quarterbacks in the class of 2003. He went on to University of Pittsburgh after receiving a full tuition scholarship. Despite the school’s outstanding academics they had a fairly weak football program. Even worse Flacco had limited playing time behind starter Tyler Palko who eventually became a bench warmer for New Orleans Saints.

Flacco transferred to University of Delaware as a Junior. He became the school’s starting quarterback but his leadership skills were lacking. Flacco has always been quiet and mild which led critics to criticize his lack of communication and motivation to teammates. It was a rocky start as Delaware failed to make it to qualify for the FCS playoffs. His following year as a senior he hushed the critics by setting 20 school records. He threw for 4,263 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Blue Hens to an 11-4 record and he averaged 104.2 passes per interception! In early September 2009, a 20- by 30-foot poster of Flacco was added to the facade of Delaware Stadium.