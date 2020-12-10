Karen Black Net Worth

Starred in more than 149 films and television series actress Karen Black passed away at the age 74 in 2013. After a long battle with ampullary cancer she lost the fight. The film legend was known for several films that cemented her legacy. Five Easy Pieces in 1974 which she was nominated for her first Oscar. The Day of The Locust, Easy Rider, The Great Gatsby and Nashville which Black won a Grammy for writing the songs Rollin Stone and Memphis. In 2003 she took her career to another level starring in the Rob Zombie horror film House of 1000 Corpses. Throughout her career she was nominated for and won over 15 awards for her acting, producing and writing. Her net worth is $30 million before her passing.

Karen Blanche Ziegler was born July 1 1939 in Park Ridge Illinois. At 15 years old she attended Northwestern University where she studied at the Actors’ Studio. Her career began on stage acting in several off Broadway productions. In 1965 she finally made her official Broadway debut in The Playroom and a year later her big screen debut in You’re A Big Boy Now directed by Francis Ford Coppola. She married Charles Black in 1960 when she was 21 years old but later divorced just two years later. She had two children in separate marriages to L.M. Kit Carson a screenwriter, and Stephen Eckelberry. She also adopted a daughter with Stephen Eckelberry, Celine.