How Labels and Packaging Can Increase Your Business Sales

No matter what you do, you can always do something to increase your sales. Whether it is making changes in-house, hiring new team members, voicing out on social media or creating a bigger image, there’s a lot of room for improvement. But, have you thought about labels and packaging of your products?

With the correct labeling and packaging strategy, you can really boost your sales up. However, it takes some time to think of a creative package, that also plays a protective role and ensures that you product arrives safely when you ship it. Also, you need some time for the design of the entire thing and the right choice of materials.

Stick with us and find out how labels and packaging can increase your sale rate!

Labels and Self-Adhesive Labels

If you are considering self-adhesive labels for your printers, you are on the right track. Labels are used for identification of products through marketing through a proper package. Therefore, a label that will not wear off is a must.

Some of the most popular labels on the market are Dymo and Brother, but keep in mind that you will be getting these in bulk. This way, you can save a lot of money and set up a nice stock of labels for your products and packages. According to labels123, a company that supplies labels, ordering is simple and all you have to do is fill in the order sheet and that’s it!

With such label roles you will provide the necessary information for the customer. This is important because it give much more legitimacy to the product and although you can ship without labels, it isn’t advisable to do so.

Creative Packaging

Now that you’ve sorted out labeling, it is time to think of an appropriate package. This task is much more difficult to do because you need to think of the design, materials, the shape and size, which will vary, depending on what your product is.

1. Research Competition

First of all, you need to do some market research. Check out the competitor companies and what they are doing in terms of packaging. How are they trying to capture the attention of buyers? What colors are they using? What materials?

These are all the things you need to consider when designing a package to increase your sales.

2. Incorporate what’s good and disregard the bad

After you’ve browsed through your competitors and their packaging solution, you will need to make a decision on whether you will use some of the thing they are doing or will you go on a whole different path in order to stand out?

If you see some patterns emerging there’s probably a reason why this happens, but you can always try something innovative and make a risk. A lot of time, people are buying things for a “cute package”, which is why some companies invest so much in the design.

3. Create a plan of action

When you decide all of these, you need to create a plan of action. Are you going to do this by yourself, or should you outsource the task to a professional company? All of these have their benefits and downsides and you need to decide what the best solution is for your company.

Now see what you should focus on:

Pick the container that’s best for your product

First of all, you need to find the box that’s best for your product. Consider hard boxes vs. wrappings, for example. If the product is something that can be easily broken or it is soft, you may want to put it in a cardboard box for example and protect it during the shipping or help it retain its shape.

However, if you are selling custom-made notebooks for example, do you really need that hard cover? You can still create a great design and have a nice wrap around it that will draw attention.

Shape and Size

You don’t want your package to be too large or too small. The products need to have enough room to “breathe” and yet, they need to be tightly packed so that they remain stable. On the other hand, you don’t want to jam everything inside so that it may damage as you get to unpack it.

Find the perfect size for your product and do all the necessary measurements before you create it. This can really make it or break it if the product sells or not.

In addition, think in terms of material use and production cost. More materials and bigger the package means that you will be spending more money. So, take out everything that’s unnecessary and keep what’s needed for a great packaging

Color Combination

At this point, it is pretty clear that we find certain colors more soothing and certain colors can aggravate us. Colors definitely have an influence on our mood, action and emotion and marketers often use colors that will motivate the customers to get their product.

Make sure you research this topic in more details and whether you choose bright or subtle colors, it is important to create a brand awareness that will drive more sales.

Send a Message

With your product and your package, you want to send a message to the buyers. Therefore, you can come up with a slogan just under the name of the product or a catchphrase. If you want to increase the sales, it has to be unique. Therefore, organize your think-tank and have the best slogan win.

Add a Surprise Factor

Last but not least, you can throw a little something that will make the buyers feel good about purchasing your product. For example, if you are selling notebooks, you can throw in a pen and some stickers!

This comes at almost no cost for you, but the return could be huge as the word spreads around. Furthermore, this can make your product a perfect gift and people will look for it to buy for someone they love.