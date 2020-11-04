3 Pros and Cons of Last-Minute Sports Bets in 2020

Many sportsbook players do not consider betting as entertainment or gambling but as an investment that can be compared to investing in stocks or mutual funds. This makes some sense, because in both betting and investing you need to assess the risk and potential return and decide whether or not it is worthwhile to invest money in such a situation. If the later expectation turns out to be correct, you have made a profit, and if you were wrong, you will lose part or all of the investment.

Big gains are the exception, not the rule

Many people know someone who has made a big win at a bookmaker, and probably everyone on the internet or in the weeklies that every bookmaker has seen winning tickets that have brought their owners a real small fortune. In this way, the sports betting industry creates the impression that big wins are common and that everyone can get rich at the bookmaker, which constantly attracts new players and maintains the hope of winning existing players.

But big wins are usually not the result of great knowledge about sports or betting strategies but are the result of pure luck. Namely, of the millions of tickets that are paid every month, according to the law of large numbers, some will be winning, although each of them individually has very little chance of success.

In the sea of ​​betting strategies at the very top among the most popular swims those of betting on a goal or winning in the last minutes of a match. In the last few years, this strategy has become more and more popular, especially in football matches where goals are often dropped in the last minutes.

Which sports are most popular with last-minute bets?

This type of betting is most popular in football, where goals are often scored in the last minutes. Since football teams win 3 points, and for a draw 1, the favorites often in the last minutes firmly squeeze opponents in search of 2 points more. Also, bets on weaker teams in the last minutes are interesting because of the very large odds and the possibility of a counter from which they can easily score a goal. You can find more about sports betting on nostrabet.

Can this betting strategy benefit?

With this betting strategy, you can make nice money on a small stake, but the risk of losing is high. This type of bet offers high odds, but with a little luck and watching matches, you can make money.

What are the pros and cons of last-minute sports bets?

Like everything else, here we can find some pros and cons for last-minute sports betting.

Pros:

1. Changing the course of the game leads to a win

Sports matches are dynamic and full of unpredictable situations. Therefore, it is possible for the match to start slowly and for the whole game to turn into a split second. Just as they carry uncertainty, so sports match also brings an opportunity to win.

2. You can change the stakes whenever you want

There are many benefits to this method of betting, and one of them is the fact that you can change the amount you bet on. This is especially useful in those moments when the team you are betting on leads, and by being more confident in its victory, you can raise.

3. Better chances to win

More and more people are opting for last-minute betting because they have learned many things that go in their favor. It has been proven that more than 90% of people make a sure win in this way, which is much higher than the winnings if you bet a few minutes before the start of the game.

Cons:

1. The outcome of the game is unpredictable

The unpredictability of the game can be an advantage, but also a disadvantage. Just think of all the football matches whose result was uncertain until the overtime was played. So while there is a great chance that you will win, there is also the same chance that luck will turn your back on you at the last minute.

2. There is a possibility of losing a lot of money

Exactly what is one of the advantages of last-minute sports betting, and that is the possibility to increase the stake during the game if you see that the team wins you, unfortunately, there is still a chance to lose everything because of the inability to predict the end of the game.

3. You can develop an addiction

Anyone who likes to bet or gamble should keep in mind the possibility of addiction. This does not mean that everyone should stop doing that, but that they have control over the situation. Excessive betting, in addition to leading to addiction, often leads to the loss of everything material in life, and very often to the loss of family. So, think twice before you invest more than you are willing to lose!

When we talk about online and local bookmakers in general, we would give preference to online bookmakers for several reasons, and availability is the first of them. By this, we mean that you do not have to leave the house to go to your favorite bookmaker, but now you can do it from the comfort of your home, while waiting for transportation, or have a lunch break.

Another, very important thing is that local bookmakers have introduced various additional costs that players must pay, and these are the so-called manipulative costs in the amount of 5% and tax (10%). Those who prefer to choose online bookmakers are exempt from these costs.

Like casinos, online sports betting offers a welcome bonus to new players. The amount of the bonus varies from bookmaker to bookmaker but is usually in the amount of the first deposit.

We mentioned that in online bookmakers you can play from anywhere and whenever you want. This also means that you have complete privacy, no one keeps track of how much money you put in and withdraw.