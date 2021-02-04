Lucky Nugget Safety Reviews 2021

Many questions are raised when people decide to gamble at online casinos for the first time. You never know if the casino is safe, legal, and trusted at all. It happens with each casino site, and Lucky Nugget casino is not an exclusion. Although nothing on this site tells that it’s bad, some people still believe the opposite. So, in this article, our mission is to help you figure out if Lucky Nugget casino is safe and trusted.

Usually, the signs which prove a casino scam are absence of official registration and approval by the legal gambling authorities. However, Lucky Nugget is officially legal and regulated by strict gambling authorities which we mention below. But can the casino mistreat and cheat its players? Is it even worth playing at Lucky Nugget? Keep on playing to find out. But before, follow the link to read the full review of Lucky Nugget casino.

A Bit About Lucky Nugget

As we are heading the answer to how safe and legit Lucky Nugget is, we start off with a brief operator profile and the casino background.

Lucky Nugget casino is one of the earliest casinos on the Internet as it was established back in the 20th century, in 1998. The casino has two operating companies: Baytree Ltd, and Bayton Ltd. These companies are affiliates of Digimedia Ltd company, the oldest casino company known worldwide. Many popular casinos such as JackpotCity casino and Ruby Fortune are also controlled by Digimedia.

Licensing and Certification

Just to waive all your doubts, Lucky Nugget holds two licenses issued by the most reputable authorities in gambling world. The first one is given by Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), and the second licensee Kahnawake Gambling Commission (KGC) works mostly on the territory of Canada. Being regulated by these two jurisdictions, online casinos must comply with the high standards. The MGA standards are known as the strictest, so those casinos licensed by MGA including Lucky Nugget are highly regarded.

Since Lucky Nugget website advertises the most secure and best protected playing experience, they ensure it with the seal of eCOGRA approval. The audit seal proves the Lucky Nugget a fair online casino. With the audition tests carried out on all the casino games, Lucky Nugget may not and does not cheat its players on games. In other words, you can win any gaming round.

Is Lucky Nugget Legit?

The aforementioned facts can already tell you that Lucky Nugget casino is legit. Besides, being a part of the Digimedia Group, the online casino can be nothing but legit, also considering that the other group casinos are legit and safe as well.

Another legit fact is that Lucky Nugget casino has been on the market for more than 2 decades.

The eCOGRA audits games and certifies Lucky Nugget casino fair, thus its players can win real money and as much as possible. On the site, you can even find the list of payout percentages of all available games.

And finally, the online casino regulated by the MGA and the KGC licenses can be nothing but legit. To obtain the strictest licenses, casino operators must provide their technical and financial capacities. This all means that Lucky Nugget casino is able to meet high operating standards of a well regulated online casino.

Lucky Nugget Safety Measures

By safety, we mean the protection of casino users’ data. On gambling sites, players have to share their sensitive data such as personal information for verification purposes and banking details for money transactions. Though no one wants this information to get into the hands of anyone, especially frauds. To avoid this, online casinos must take measures to protect users’ data.

Lucky Nugget casino players don’t have to worry about this at all since the casino uses 128 bit SSL encryption of data. The SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) technology keeps data safe while it’s transmitted throughout the online environment. The data is encrypted with the help of protocol and is transmitted in a private network. This protective environment blocks off unwelcomed eyes. It results in the garbled information, thus unable to compromise. The same technology is used by the best financial institutions and military.

We can say doubtlessly that Lucky Nugget casino is safe, at least because it employs the SSL encryption. It’s also worth mentioning that the eCOGRA certifies not only gaming fairness, but safety as well. It means that the processes of casino’s security are tested too. These facts allow us to conclude that Lucky Nugget casino is safe.

Who Does Lucky Nugget Casino Accept

As a legit online casino, Lucky Nugget supplies entertainment across the borders. The website ‘speaks’ 15 international languages. However, for the same legitimacy reason, the casino does not accept players from several countries. In these countries, online gambling is illegal or restricted. That’s why the legal Lucky Nugget casino cannot operate on their territories.

Such countries are the following: Australia, Austria, Andorra, Belgium, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, France, Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) state in Germany, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Israel, Myanmar, North Korea, Portugal, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Taiwan, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

Is Lucky Nugget Safe to Play?

With all the facts and proofs that we’ve mentioned above, we can conclude that Lucky Nugget casino is the safest place to play casino games online. You can open the casino on your computer, or on your mobile device, and in both cases, you are ensured to stay safe.

The SSL encryption protects you and your data once you step on the site. When you play, you can also be sure that your session results are fair because first, they are issued by a random number generator, and second, the game has been tested and certified by independent auditors. After you win enough to withdraw, you can request for payout and be sure that you’ll get the money. And finally, Canada is not on the list of restricted countries and that’s why it’s fully legal to play at Lucky Nugget Casino.