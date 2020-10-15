6 Tips for Maintaining Your Human Hair Weave – 2020 Guide

We can see that wavy hair has once again returned to the prime spot when it comes to popularity. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see that so many girls out there are looking for the best type of this hairstyle. Plus, we can see that there are many different types of this style, that we can’t even begin to count. Many people make the mistake by thinking that this is something that will not require many investments when it comes to the time and effort put into it. Furthermore, it should be said that durability is the part that worries most of the girls who have this type of hairstyle.

At the same time, we can see that there are other ways you can have it on your head, without investing too much into it. For example, you can buy some extensions and add them to your real hair, which has already been adapted together with your real hair. If you are interested in some of these, be sure to take a look at SunberHair. We’ve already mentioned that this is not something you can expect will be easy. Therefore, you should carefully think about using this extension.

Now, we would like to talk about what can you actually do to maintain your human hair weave. Without further ado, let’s take a look at these.

1. Wash Your Hair Frequently

It goes without saying that washing your hair is the most important thing you need to do in order to keep the wavy look. It’s recommended for you to do this every week or every two weeks. In addition, you need to be sure that there are some shampoos you can use to get an acceptable result. We would recommend you not to use sulfate shampoos.

This little ingredient is something that can have a damaging effect on your hairstyle. Not so much in terms of quality of the hair, but much more in terms of the hairstyle that you would like to achieve. Plus, you don’t need to scrub too much.

2. Don’t Overwash it

Surely, washing all the extensions you have is an absolute must. But, at the same time, you need to be careful not to wash it too much. Believe us that this is something that can happen pretty often. We are talking about the material these are made of. Exposing them to too much water will have a negative effect on their quality. When we say this, we mean both in how frequent washing is and how much of it you do at a particular moment.

3. Don’t Untangle it When it’s Wet

Before you are ready to wash your extensions, you need to make sure that you’ve brushed any tangles that might have been there. This is a pretty simple process. You can use a comb and brush carefully, in order to avoid making these tangles much fuzzy that they already are. At the same time, you need to be careful not to do it when it’s wet.

Instead, you need to wait until it’s dry enough for you to do it. That way you will prevent any further mess that can occur from this process. Thankfully, there is a wide array of different combs you can use to perform it successfully. You should use either steel or iron comb. You can be sure that you will have a pleasant effect.

4. Don’t Use Wigs for Too Long

As you can imagine, wearing wigs for too long can have a pretty damaging effect on the quality of your hair. Therefore, you should avoid using them as much, in order to protect your weaves. All of the extensions you have to need to be removed from time to time and washed carefully as we’ve mentioned before. Furthermore, you need to change your wig from time to time. So, you would need to obtain one or two more.

5. Sleeping While Having Weave On

One of the biggest and commonest mistakes that we’ve stumbled across is when girls sleep with their human weaves. It goes without saying that this is a pretty bad move since you can damage it severely due to all the movements that you are going to have while you are sleeping. So, be sure that you’ve removed all of these before you lie in bed.

Also, it is pretty important to know that you will need to prevent all the foreign influences from damaging your human hair weaves. If you have all the necessary elements that can help you with preserving the quality of weaves, you can be sure that you will be able to use them for a really long time in the future.

6. Keep Your Hair in Proper Condition

Keeping your hair condition at the best possible level is surely one of the most important things you need to know. Be sure that you maintain it properly. Since we are talking about hair extensions, after all, let’s say, the foundation needs to be at the best possible level before you are ready to add them on. Don’t do it before that, it will not look good.

This means that you need to use all the ingredients you already use for making it the best as it can be. There is absolutely nothing new you should use. The reason is that you know the nature of your hair the best. So, you can be confident enough that you can use pretty much everything you’ve used so far and you will face no problems in the process.

The Wrap-up

Having human hair weave at the best possible level is something that pretty much every girl wants to have. We’ve already said that this is not an easy thing to do. So, you need to have a couple of tips in front of you before you can do it at the best possible level. Here, we’ve provided you with some of the most crucial ones. We hope that you’ll find it useful when making a decision that really matters in this case.