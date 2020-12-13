Melissa Benoist Net Worth 2020

Glee actress Melissa Benoist recently announced her engagement to co-star Blake Jenner. The two met filming season 4 of Fox hit show. This was their first season and Melissa and her boo were reportedly paid $10,000 per episode. It seems small compared to actresses Lea Michelle who was paid $1.5 million for last season. But she’s still a newbie.

Melissa plays Marley Rose described as the new Rachel. Glee has picked up a cult following and it’s storylines dealing with teen sex, drugs, bullying, sexual orientation and race have garnered millions of fans who find the show relatable. The show has been picked up for two more season which means Melissa is in for a huge pay raise. The Glee star could earn upwards of $1.5 million in the next two years for her role.