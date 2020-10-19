Mica Hughes Net Worth 2020

Birthday: age 40 something

Boyfriend: Terry Hughes

Education: University of Maryland College Park

Ethnicity: African American, White

Celebrity BFF: Tyra Banks

Blood Sweat and Heels the new series on bravo debuted with the network’s highest ratings for a debut series. The reality show explores the ups and downs of a group of career-orientated women who are juggling their love lives, careers, and friendships. The show’s synopsis is nothing new but it’s the mix of women cast. Mica Hughes is probably the most eccentric with an exclamation point and then some.

Hughes is biracial and was raised by her African American mother. Hughes owns a modeling agency called Mica Models in New York. She’s also an Esthetician at her own spa 2M doing facials running upwards of $125 a session. Hughes has managed to be pretty successful in her career appearing on various news networks explaining the anti-aging treatments she offers at her spa. She’s currently building a new spa location in New York.

She describes the married president as “Fine as Shit” in her confessional. Her obsession with him has gone as far as naming her pet Chinchilla after him Rocky. He lives in a white cage which she has dubbed “the white house”.

Mica began her career as a local news reporter before being scouted by a Wilhelmina Modeling agent. She spent over 20 years modeling in high fashion, print, commercial and editorial campaigns. She’s also done a little acting starring in the 90’s film Girl 6 along with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Mica made several cameo appearances on tv shows like New York Undercover.

Hughes is dating Terry Lyon, a successful businessman. He began his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lyon since then continued his career in finances and business making his way up the ladder. His prolific resume includes a stint as Vice President of Kaufman Bros. printing company. He currently works at Morgan Stanley making huge amounts of cash in Global Wealth Management.

Terry and Mica make their rounds on the social scene with high profiled friends. The couple were recently spotted at Gabrielle Union’s b-day party. They also attend and host a number of charity events in New York city. Mica and Terry are volunteer at Project Sunshine a nonprofit organization that provides free educational, recreational, and social programs to children and families living with medical challenges.