5 Common Mistakes People Make When Mounting Their TV in 2020

You’ve just purchased your new TV and now it’s time to mount it! This can prove to be a daunting task if you don’t quite know what you’re doing. If you’re not careful you could end up wasting hours of your time just to have to remount it all over again! There are a lot of things to know about proper TV mounting, but the most important thing is to know what to avoid doing. If you’re not quite sure where to start or what mistakes to be careful about, then this is the right article for you!

We will be discussing the most common mistakes that people make when trying to mount their brand new TV device.

So without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

1. Not reading the manual

Yes, the manual is boring and sometimes too detailed, but reading it carefully can prevent you from possibly damaging your expensive TV. Make sure to follow the instructions since every TV is different and many of them require specific steps to be mounted properly.

Skipping the manual is probably the most common mistake people make, and unfortunately, it can end up costing you a lot of time and money if ignored. The suppliers provide you with the instructions manual for a reason, so make sure to read it at least once. It only takes a couple of minutes and it could save you from a gigantic headache later on.

2. Location is key

Before you mount your TV make sure to find the best location for it. Don’t put it anywhere near the windows as you don’t want to have the sun preventing you from enjoying your favorite channels during the day. As tempting as that may sound, never put your TV above the fireplace since electronics and high temperatures usually aren’t a good mix. Other than that, make sure your TV is positioned so it’s not too close nor too far from your favorite couch. You don’t want to end up losing your eyesight over something trivial as an improperly positioned TV screen.

All in all, the best height is usually around the middle of the wall, and an appropriate distance from your viewing point. We all spend a lot of time watching TV so make sure you pick the optimal spot for mounting it.

Trying to do it on your own

3. Trying to do it on your own

Just never try to mount your TV by yourself. It’s almost impossible to do and you’ll be risking damaging your TV and potentially hurting yourself. Get a friend or a family member to help you with this task, and make sure to use the correct wall brackets. You’ll need to know the VESA measurements and the type of brackets that will best fit your needs. If you’re not sure about it, ask the supplier for some advice.

Other than that, the best course of action is probably to just hire some professionals to do the job for you. They’ll be much more knowledgeable,they can set up the much-needed DTV aerial for you and they’ll be able to provide you with some amazing advice. If you’re from the Edingburgh area, you can click here to read more about these services.

All things considered, TV mounting is not a one-person job so whatever you do, never try to mount your TV without proper assistance.

4. Not measuring the cables

Imagine finally finishing the job of mounting your TV onto the wall only to find out your cables can’t reach the outlet. You’d have to remove and remount the tv in a different position and depending on the type of your brackets, this could end up being pretty costly. Without the proper connections, your TV is close to useless, so there would be no way around it. The only thing you could do if it comes to this is to buy some extension cables. This would be far from ideal though: getting the right ones can be expensive and even then, nobody can guarantee you the quality of the connection will remain unchanged.

All in all, it’s best to completely avoid this scenario by simply measuring any cables that will need to be plugged into your TV. It’s such a simple mistake that could end up costing you a lot of money, time, and effort to fix.

5. Research the right tools

You’ll need to have a lot of tools and knowledge before you try to mount your TV. If you have drywall inside of your house, you’ll probably want to consider getting some stubs to keep the TV in place. Even though TVs are becoming much thinner and lighter they’re still quite heavy, so you’ll need proper support. If you don’t do a proper job you could say goodbye to your expensive investment in no time. So make sure to consult a professional and get the right tools to ensure the best results.

Whatever you do, make sure to read the manual and at least watch some youtube tutorials before you jump into the TV mounting process. If you’ve never done this before, it’s much better to leave it to the professionals. These services are usually not that expensive and they can give you some peace of mind. You won’t have to worry about your TV suddenly collapsing to the floor and breaking into thousands of small pieces!

The takeaway

Properly mounting your TV can be a bit difficult, especially if you do not have any prior experience. Whatever you do, make sure to plan it out carefully. Always read the manual, find the perfect spot, think about the cables, and equip yourself with proper tools. Also, you’ll probably need some help, so get a friend or a family member to help you with the task. If you’re not experienced, and you don’t know anyone else who is, it’s probably the best to hire a professional TV technician to do it for you. Make sure to pick a reliable company and you’ll certainly save a lot of time and money.

All in all, TV mounting is not complex, but it still requires you to prepare and inform yourself before attempting it.