In the 21st century and the age of information technology we live in, it is of the utmost importance for businesses to have an online presence. If the customers cannot find you on the web, your business will suffer and you will not only lose money but not get any sort of traffic or recognition. It hardly matters what your line of work is since as long as you lack a strong internet presence you will not be doing all you can towards a better future.

This is evident the most with online stores, websites and services that deal with selling some kind of products or services. Online shops are among the most visited places on the internet and people have grown more accustomed to shopping form the comfort of their home in the last two decades or so. Therefore, if you want to elevate your business and become more successful in the process, you have to know how to set up an online store.

Even though it may sound easy and rather straightforward, doing so is anything but. There needs to be a lot of care put into it since many factors can either make or break your concept. In order to help you with that we decided to bring to you the most common mistakes people make when setting up an online store for their business. When you learn about them you will know exactly what not do and therefore be more successful. If you wish to find out more on the topic of online stores and setting everything up, make sure to check out builder.ai.

1. Poor Customer Service

While it may not deal with the products you sell directly, quality customer service is crucial in the modern era of selling things online. The customers are needier than ever and they are largely accustomed to great customer service with other businesses they use. Since everyone is going out of their way to attract more people and have them choose their business instead of the competition, they offer the potential new customers amazing customer service and make them feel important. A modern online shopper will have questions and they will look for quality and timely answers. Therefore, a chatbot or a live customer support answer should always be ready and waiting as soon as a new person opens the web shop of your business. Make customer service an important part of your business and your customers will love you for it.

2. Lack of a Proper Marketing Strategy

Even if you manage to take the web store off the ground and have everything that type of shop needs, you cannot expect people to come and buy stuff if they know nothing about you. Remember that the best businesses and the largest corporations in the world spend millions on ads and marketing strategies even though everyone knows them. Continuously reminding people of your brand and telling them what is new is important because they have to first hear about you and then get intrigued. Only when they are hooked to your message and what you are about will they be willing to spend money on your product. While your website is being developed think about your marketing strategy and how you can attract more customers. For starters, you should increase your presence on the web even further and utilize the free social media services. Later you can do something more concrete depending on the type of industry you are a part of.

3. Limited Payment Options

Since the customers will not be using physical money to pay for your goods but digital means of shopping online, you have to offer them more options. The payment aspect of your online store has to be seamless and optimized and offer credit card payments, internet payment service, and even cryptocurrencies. Not only that, but the whole checkout process and the step where you ask for their payment info must never be complicated and too long. Think about what the stores you like are doing and how they have tackled this problem and do something similar. Purchasing a product should be easy, perhaps even too easy, because the customer will not enjoy going through a number of steps and hoops just to get something new, especially if the competitors are more efficient. The lesser amount of work they have to put towards the shopping experience, the quicker the transaction will be and the more satisfied the customer will be.

4. No Optimization, Slow Transitions, Poor Search Functions

These three problems are common for all bad websites, not just online stores. They are the staples of the online world and since there are already millions of optimized, fast, and easy to research websites, customers have become somewhat spoiled and rightfully so. Nobody has time for slow transitions between different menu sections and an average shopper will be turned away by bad optimization for different devices. Worst of all, there is no good reason not to have a search button. It makes everything easier and you will be selling more products if the shoppers can search exactly what they are looking for. According to research, more than a couple of seconds of loading time is already bad, so the servers also need to be up to a certain standard. This all has to do with the dominant modern trends and the fact that everyone is trying to have the best website and offer the most to the customers.

5. Ignoring the Competition

We have mention the competition a few times already, and not we must tell you the most important thing about it. You should never ignore them but learn from what they are doing. Both if they are doing better or worse than you, you have to keep an eye on them and either keep up or do better so that they do not overtake you. Best believe they will be doing the same especially if you are leading the way. Keeping track of the new changes on their online stores or taking inspiration and aspects of their approach for your own changes are both crucial if you want to stay in front. The more saturated the market you are in the more you should think and care about what and how they are doing. Technology and the online world change quickly so keeping up is the best chance you have.