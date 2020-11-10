Who Has the Most Followers on TikTok in 2020

TikTok was invented in China, and the idea behind it is sharing short videos, that may last at least three, but not more than 15 seconds. Later, it was extended to one minute, letting the users publish even richer video content, that is presented to their audience. It’s basically a social network, just like Facebook, or Instagram, but it’s more funny and entertaining. The most interesting thing about this application is that it existed almost three years before it became very popular around the world.

Today, it has millions of active users, app downloads, and shared videos, but it wasn’t always like that, until the last year when TikTok became widely popular on almost every continent. Some countries still find it controversial and try to fight against it, but the fact is that we can watch a lot of interesting videos, related to different topics. For example, there are a lot of skincare profiles, then many related to learning foreign languages, sharing recipes, interesting facts, but also lip-sync animations, dancing challenges, and so on. Some users are publishing controversial content, like firing up wood, or recording while driving over the allowed speed. That’s why many people find it cringe, and disapprove of it, but some of them are getting it very serious, and they even buy followers and likes from services like TikFuel, so they can be sure their content is move visible to the audience. In some countries, TikTok is temporarily or permanently banned due to inappropriate content, according to the authorities, but it still doesn’t affect the popularity.

We can use different criteria to rank the most popular profiles, but in this article, we will do that according to the number of followers:

1. Charli D’Amelio

This young woman comes from the USA, and she is a dancer. She became very popular on TikTok in 2019, as she published a lot of dancing videos, accepting challenges, and attracting a lot of followers. Like many other social media personalities, she used her popularity to promote her cosmetics and clothes collections. Now, she has more than 90 million people who follow her profile on this platform.

2. Addison Rae

Just like Charli, Addison is also known for her dancing videos to the current music hits. She is active in the dancing scene since her childhood. Today, she is 20 years old, and she is a college dropout because she decided to use her TikTok popularity to earn for her life, joining also YouTube and Instagram.

3. Zach King

He is active on TikTok from the very beginning, and before that, he was also very popular on a similar video-based social platform named Vine. He is also an illusionist and filmmaker. You can also find videos on YouTube. He became popular with his magical video, mimicking the Harry Potter story, riding a broomstick.

4. Loren Gray

Loren is a young, popular, and talented singer, who is not afraid to show what she knows in front of her huge audience that includes more than 48 million followers on TikTok, and more than 20 million on Instagram. Many popular singers want to collaborate with her. At some point, she was the most followed person on this social media platform.

5. TikTok

The platform, by itself, it’s in the fifth place of most-followed accounts.

6. Spencer Polanco Knight

He really knows his beatboxing, and that talent made him popular on YouTube. He moved to TikTok too and already has a few collaborations with popular music stars. His videos are very popular across all the social media that support this format of content.

7. Riyaz Aly

He is not just a TikTok star – Riyas is an actor and model who is present on almost every social media platform. He lives in India and hopes that one day he will be a huge Bollywood star. This young guy is also popular for the lip-sync videos and modeling photographs, and usually, he is layering his content with popular Hindi music.

8. Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie is Charli’s older sister (the person number one on this list), and she got interested in this platform after her sister become a popular social media personality. Mostly, she is into acting, and she already appeared in the web series named “Attaway General”. She also released one song.

9. Michael Le

He is a dancer who is present on social media since 2016. He also posts tutorials for different dances but also documents his professional and personal life. His videos can also be found on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, but he is still strongly against creating a Twitter profile. Most of his followers are male, boys, and guys who also want to embrace their dancing talent.

10. Will Smith

Do we need to explain who is he? Older generations remember him from plenty of movies and TV shows. He is an actor and rapper and already has won a few Grammies. We watched him in a lot of legendary performances on the stage, and it’s pretty normal that his talents are seen on something new as TikTok is.

(This list is based on the latest data published on Wikipedia, that was updated at the beginning of November.)

There are a lot more personalities who are covering different areas of living with their video content published there, that are getting more and more interesting to the general audience. Also, we recommend you to overcome the disagreement you may have about TikTok because it’s not just a cringe place where anonymous people publish some weird videos. Sure, there are still inappropriate videos that you can report if you think they are spreading wrong values to the young people who are using the application.

On the other hand, this is a great way to embrace the video format as a type of self-promotion, that also can be used as a part of the digital marketing strategy for your company. There are a lot of things we can learn from these people, and we highly recommend you to download the app, choose your preferences, and start enjoying the unique content published there.