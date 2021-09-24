3 Must Have Gaming PCs In 2021

If you are a lover of gaming then a quality pc is a must have. Purchasing the best gaming pc is the easiest way to improve your skills. It also means you are able to go without part-matching, tech sourcing and putting an entire pc together from scratch. Some may enjoy the journey of putting a pc together because it’s more personal, but others may not have the time or want to put in the effort.

The pc guide below will help make your decision easier and probably steer you clear from building your own pc. This guide will help you figure out how to get a Nvidia – RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics card faster. There are system builders such as Scan and Alienwarewho are offering the RTX 30 – series builds with a 3-4 week wait. Factors that take priority when looking at a pre-built pc is the specs-sheet balance of price and the performance. Any gamer looking for a pre-built pc should want the best graphics card available and the best CPUs for gaming.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 would be great but only when matched with a quality processor.

Then there’s support which is very important. After sale support is the difference between a good system builder and great system builder. Having 24/7 tech support and great warranties are generally overlooked but could save you a lot in the future. Companies like TechQuarters offer quality IT support which is always needed no matter the quality of your pc or how knowledgeable you are.

1. Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition

There are many reasons to buy this edition such as AMD CPU plus Nvidia GPU combo, quality Alienware plus sell design and after sales care. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is an awesome The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is an awesome card for 1440p gaming and takes things to a new level when paired with the 12 – core and 24-thread 5900X. It also comes with 8GB-64GB RAM and storage between 1TB HDD, 2TB HDD and 2TB SSD.

The Aurora Ryzen Edition is unmatched at the moment with its Intel build. This will be until Alienware readies Rocket Lane. The new AMD Ryzen processors of the new generation are worth the price the price and exemplary in terms of performance. The price of Alienware premium may be a bit higher than the average price but it provides you with a reliable build quality, exceptional customer service and great warranties. It is quite hard to beat Alienware when it comes to making life easy for their customers.

For those looking to gain access into their pc it is made simple with the design of the case. Every part of the PC is easily accessible if you wish to mess it by making any upgrades. The Aurora Ryzen Edition The Aurora Ryzen Edition has proven to be a superior product while also leaving room for upgrades.

2. Alienware Aurora R11

This is considered the best gaming PC at almost any price, and it is easy to see why. The PC possess an Intel Core i3 10100-i9 10900KF CPU, with RAM ranging between 8GB-64GB 2933MHz and storage up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD + 2TB SATA HDD. The best config for the Aurora R11 is combining the RTX 3060 Ti with Intel’s best budget CPU that ultimately gives you a fantastic gaming PC without spending huge sums of money. This config would come with aa 16 GB DDR4-3200 and 512 GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware has stopped selling Intel Machines from their website and we can only hope that it is in anticipation for Rocket Lake. Alienware by now has become the most attractive name for gaming desktops and this is mainly due to their undeniable performance. The Aurora R11 has the same compact design as that of the R9 which used to be a huge favourite. This has meant that the Intel 10th Gen processors have been cemented into the home of Alienware’s Aurora framework.

Alienware continues to keep their clients satisfied as their updated their range with RTX 30-series offerings. This gives their customers an easier way into the Ampere generation of graphic cards.

3. CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 Gaming PC

When it comes to gaming in 1440p then this is the best possible PC. The CPU consists of an Intel Core i9 10850K. The RAM is 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz with storage of 500 GB WD SN550 + 2TB Seagate HDD. The main reasons for buying this PC is for its powerful and quiet running, amazing looks and quality for 1440p gaming.

The config for the CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 is combining the Core i9 10850K, RTX 3070 and 16GB DDR4-3200. The PC has one of the Intel’s best CPUs which goes pretty well with the RTX 3070. When you are looking at getting a new PC then you should look for a powerful system that is worth the money. You also want it to look good and be quiet while running. This is exactly everything the CyberPower PC Infinity X109 Gaming PC can provide you with.

When making use of this incredible PC you will enjoy the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 cooler which sits at 4.9 GHz. The GeForce RTX3070 is an impressive card that is the closest you can get to other high-end ones. The game play is extremely smooth, when used on Shadow Of The Tomb Raider it produced 110 fps at 1080p. Playing in 4K is a bit of a stretch but is not impossible. The only snag is the SSD, which is only 500GB, however it can be upgraded to a 1TB model for just a little bit more money. The 2TB hard drive is another solution but not necessary unless you are a serious gamer.

All this quality seems pretty hard to contain but it is in a Corsair 4000D mid-tower case which gives you fantastic airflow while looking insanely cool. The dust filters are designed easy to clean. Every aspect of this PC can be upgraded but that would not be necessary for years to come.