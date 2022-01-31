Surprising Myths And Facts About Menopause You Should Know

It is a well-known fact that women will go through certain changes at some moment in their lives. The average age when women get into the menopause period is around 50. It is important to know about potential issues that you could face during this period, such as problems with sleeping, anxiety, lower sexual drive, frequent changes of mood, and more. If you want to learn more about the changes in your body when menopause hits, check out bywinona.com

First of all, you have to keep in mind that it is a natural event that you cannot avoid. However, there are some things that you can do to make it easier to deal with various issues that you might face. On the other side, it is even more important to be aware of common misconceptions that might lead to poor treatments and actions that will create even bigger problems. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some myths and facts about menopause.

There is No Need For Treatment

This is a quite common misconception, and the issue is that a lot of women might decide to let the effects of menopause affect their mental and physical condition. You should know that there are many ways of treating the side effects. The most efficient options are antidepressants, herbal products, and medication provided by doctors.

On the other side, you should be aware that there are many products available today, which are provided as excellent for women of this age. However, the problem is that a lot of them won’t have any positive effects. In that matter, be sure to contact your doctor before you decide to use any sort of medication.

The Age Is Fixed

Another common belief is that all women will get into menopause at the age of 50, which is far from being true. This age represents the average time for most of them, but some women might start getting the effects by end of their 30s, while some might get through it only after reaching the mid-60s. That is another reason to learn more about the signs and effects of menopause so you can determine the best way to deal with it.

There Are More Symptoms That You Might Think

The well-known effects are hot flashes, lower libido, higher sensitivity, and sleeping problems. However, there are many other symptoms caused during this period. This will help you to understand the reasons behind some physical problems that you might face, and treat them in the right way.

There are many potential side effects, like headaches, sweating, dryness, signs of dementia, decreased self-esteem, fatigue, and more. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid that some other issues are affecting these health problems when it is clear that you are reaching a menopause period. This is important because it will help you to find the best way of treatment.

You Will Face Problems With Weight Gain

It is crucial to be aware of changes and how they can affect your body. Even though it is not a rare case that women might face significant weight gain, there are many ways to control and prevent that. The main reason why this could happen is due to hormone misbalance, which could lead to frequent changes in mood, fatigue, and increased desire to eat. In that matter, it is essential to create a proper diet plan along with being more physically active.

The Symptoms Are Same for Everyone

It can vary from person to person when it comes to the signs and effects of menopause. Therefore, it would be a mistake to simply follow the rules provided by your older friend, sister, or mother who already got through this because it can be completely different in your case.

It is especially important for those who think that it could be a good solution to start with medication that might prevent certain side effects before they even start showing. Avoid taking medication and supplements before contacting an expert.

Taking Hormones is Always the Best Solution

As we already mentioned, it is never a good option to simply decide to get any type of medication or supplements without an expert’s advice. The same is for hormone treatments. While it is common that this type of treatment can help women, it depends from case to case, and using them on your own could lead to some serious health issues. Also, the dosage of additional hormones must be determined through detailed analysis.

You Sexual Life is Over

The fact is that this period might affect your desires and how you feel about being intimate with your partner. Still, keep in mind that it can be only a short phase and that there are no long-term changes that will affect your body to never enjoy intimate relations again. According to the statistics, most people will remain sexually active for a long time after menopause hits.

The Bottom Line

It is crucial to learn more about these effects and to separate the myths from the truth. There are many dangers when you rely only on things that could be good solutions for some other people. Keep in mind that each person might go through this differently. Some other factors might affect how you are dealing with it as well, like your current health condition, the balance of hormones in your body, physical activity, and much more.

We understand that it can be stressful and challenging when you are getting through these processes in your body. Still, it will be much easier when you are sure about the causes, and about the proper methods of finding solutions that could make things easier. That is the main reason to always speak with experts about this subject instead of reaching your close friends for help.

In the end, you should prepare for it after you notice the first signs. It might take up to ten years for this period to end, which is another reason to find the best options for additional medication and supplements that will help you to deal with this in the right way.