6 Tips and Tricks for Using Online Casino Promotions in 2020

Gambling is fun. Gambling for free is fun on the whole another level. So, how is this possible? This is a trick question; all of you know it’s done through online casino bonuses. Casinos offer them as a means of promoting their business, and we accept it with open arms. It is the easiest way to check out new websites without having to lay any money forward. The best part is that you can easily win something and make your bankroll bigger without investing anything. For some, it is a win-win situation.

These bonuses come in different forms, and some are better than others. But as long as they come your way, they’re right. The issue sometimes is that people do not know how to take advantage of them. They are all different, and you can benefit regardless if it is a no deposit bonus, match bonus, cashback, reload bonus, or loyalty bonus. We are here to help you with that by giving you these six tips and tricks for using online casino promotions. It would be best if you didn’t miss opportunities like these, as online casinos pay out millions of dollars through bonuses. It is beneficial for both sides. Casinos get new players who are going to spend time and money on their platforms, while players receive a head start. Enough with the introduction; let’s get down to tips and tricks.

1. Check Out Bonus Percentage And Max Amount

This comes first. It’s essential to check these two things. In most cases, you’ll have your deposit matched by 100% bonuses. But, if you look carefully, you can find places that payout even up to 200%. The part with the amount can even get better. Some casinos are willing to match up to 100 dollars, while others won’t even go further than $50. The good news is that some of these establishments will match any amount you deposit. The so-called unlimited bonus amount is a real thing, and you should look for casinos that stick to this policy. It is possible to make a calculus of these two things and to determine the exact amount you should deposit for maximum gains.

2. Read terms and Conditions

Have you watched the South Park episode that’s called something like; was it human centipede? If you had, you would never skip a read or a re-read of the terms and conditions regardless if it’s about online casinos or some other establishment. Unfortunately, most online casino players don’t even bother to do this. But, this should be something that all of us do, as it is tied closely to wagering. In most cases, bonus money needs to be wagered a couple of times before it becomes the money we can withdraw if terms and conditions state it. If the number of wagers you need to make is substantial, there’s a chance you’ll lose money before making more, so you need to have this in mind.

3. Be careful How you Treat Casinos and Bonuses

Casinos love their players. Of course, they do, it’s thanks to them, they have all that money. So, they’re prepared to serve their players in every way possible. Of course, this approach can be abused, and casinos do not like when they are put in this position and recognize a player who is only there for the bonuses and not for the whole service. What casinos want is fair play. In accordance with this, they have installed a couple of rules. One of the main ones is that you can’t go over the maximum stake when you’re on bonus money. If you do this regardless, the casino will label you as an advantage player. If this happens, you’ll be stripped of all of your money that was received as a bonus, and all are winning you made in the process.

4. Decline a Bonus Sometimes

Yes, this sounds like a piece of strange advice, but hear us out, please. Casinos have multiple bonuses. While you feel like you should accept each and every one, this is not mandatory. You can pass on rewards. Yes, it is strange to pass on free money given to us, but it can be done. Bonus is mostly there for beginners, giving them something to start, and free entertainment for enthusiasts. A player who is long-time dedicated to gambling sometimes avoid these bonuses. Why? Well, they don’t want the boundaries that come with it. Sometimes it’s better to go all out with your money than being tied by a small amount of bonus. Don’t forget this. Casinos don’t force any compensation on their players, so you are always in a position to decline. You can even arrange with a casino not to offer you any bonus before you start playing.

5. Monitor Your Progress

This is something we would love to say to all players. Seeing how you fared after a while is a good thing to do. If there’s money on your account, and you believe that you profited, you need to check on your wagering. Casinos even encourage this move, as it is an option you can receive from them. If you do this, you can know at all times when it is the right moment to stop gambling and cash out. This data can be seen on the withdraw page. If there’s no money, it means that wagering requirements haven’t been met. You can continue gambling or contact casino customer service and ask how close you’re to withdrawal.

6. Try Free Spins

Want to have fun? Just indulge yourself in some free spins. It is what they’re for—free entertainment at its best. Free spins are there to give players a chance to try out new games, different slot machines and make money in the process. Of course, they come with wagering requirements, but with enough luck, you can overcome them. Some casinos don’t even put wagering requirements on free spins. Cashing out immediately after a win is an excellent thing, so you could look out for casinos that offer this option. Some of them can be found if you check here.