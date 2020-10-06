5 Best Party Destinations in Italy You Must Visit in 2020

Italy truly is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Not only for its pleasant climate that offers a plethora of sunny days every year but also for a lot of history you can find within it. We can see that it is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world that attracts millions of people from every corner of the world. Not only that, a small portion of the Italian lifestyle has found its way into other cultures through food. So, a lot of people can’t wait to visit this country and taste original recipes for all of these exceptional dishes.

There are so many things that you can see when visiting Italy. There is one more thing that made it so popular among tourists. We are talking about it having a plethora of party destinations. Add to that the fact that a lot of these destinations are located at the seaside. Therefore, you can kill two birds with one stone by being at seaside and having some of the wildest parties you can experience during your lifetime. At the same time, you can take a look at some of the escorts you can find in the country, check topescort.com. With that in mind, let us take a look at some of the best party destinations you can visit in Italy.

1. Ischia Island

The island of Ischia was one of the less known locations in Italy. However, that doesn’t mean that you will have no fun here. This is a truly exceptional island where you can see pretty much all the things you are looking for. You will have both the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Mediterranean Sea and some of the best parties you will encounter in this country.

Over the years, it has become one of the most popular destinations for the younger generation due to a plethora of live music that is organized pretty much every day during the season. One of the most popular places you can visit while you are visiting this island is a popular, Calise bar. But you can be sure that there are a plethora of other ones you can visit.

2. Milan

Milan is one of the biggest cities in Italy. We all know this is the world’s capital of fashion. However, this is not the only thing that it has to offer. It has an exceptional nightlife scene that can satisfy pretty much any taste when it comes to this. You can find both classy restaurants and underground places where you can have the time of your life. Since we are talking about parties, we can confirm that Milan really is one of those cities.

You will be able to taste some of the most exceptional wines, we are talking about Italy after all. Not only that, you can find all the other popular brands of drinks you would like to. Some of the most popular clubs you can visit in this exceptional city are Monkey Cocktail Bar, H Club Diana, and Just Cavali Milan. You will not make the mistake if you decide to visit Milan, you can be sure of that.

3. Sicily

Do you know that island in the southern part of Italy? Yeah, we are talking about Sicily. We all know the stories about Mafia families that have origins from this place. However, we would like to talk about the whole another concept that has arisen in the last couple of decades. Now, it’s known as one of the parts of Italy where you can have some of the best experiences in your life.

It should be said that the whole concept of partying in this part of the country is a lot of difference when compared to the mainland. You will be able to attend parties who last until the early hours. A vast majority of the clubs are located at the seaside. So, you can have an experience that can represent a perfect combination of both being on holiday and wild parties at the same time. The image of this island is slowly shifting from what it represented.

4. Salento

Salento is a region in the southern part of the country, that was always popular among tourists due to its beautiful seaside. However, it managed to attract a significant number of younger generations due to the nightlife scene that has emerged in the last couple of years. This was a perfect move since this whole region has managed to compete with big touristic players in Italy.

A lot of clubs have been opened and some impressive lineups have been created. Therefore, you can witness some of the best parties you can experience in this part of the country. Furthermore, you can go on party ferry boats that can even get you to other countries, Montenegro, Croatia, and Albania. These are not long destinations but you can have one hell of a party during these trips.

5. Riccione

Without any doubt, if you are interested in visiting some of the wildest parties you have ever seen, you should visit Riccione. Riccione is located in Rimini in the central part of the country. Different from many other places where we’ve chosen for this list of ours, this is a place that was already established as one of the places where you can visit some of the best parties.

This town is home to some of the best nightclubs you have ever seen. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it manages to attract so many people from all over the world. If you are interested in coming to this place, you should take a look at some of the most famous clubs you will encounter here. We are talking about clubs like the Peter Pan Club, Cocorico, and the Imperial Bay.

The Wrap-up

As we’ve already mentioned, Italy has become of the prime spots when it comes to the nightlife in Europe. Therefore, we’ve provided you with some of the most interesting places you can visit while you are in the country and you are looking for this kind of entertainment.