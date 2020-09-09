4 Reasons Pre-Employment Background Checks Are Important in 2020

Background checks are certainly one of the regular processes and an integral part of selecting new employees in companies around the world. Most of the employees in the departments that deal with recruiting new candidates for numerous business positions know how long and arduous this process might be. Apart from the fact that it isn’t always possible to know how well someone will cope with the assignments that follow, there are always some frequent questions that are sometimes quite difficult to answer. Who do we hire? How sure are we that this is the right person for a particular type of task? What’s their business past and how prosperous have they been in their previous endeavors? Fortunately, background checks have at least some solutions and that’s why their popularity is growing.

In other words, pre-employment screening aims to check the suitability of candidates for specific job requirements, along with checking all information and submitted documents in the recruitment process. This reduces the risk that your company will hire a candidate who doesn’t meet the required criteria: level of academic education, previous work experience, successful employment processes with previous employers (position, length of service, salary, performance), but also integrity, history of drug abuse, criminal conviction, ongoing trials, ownership of property, etc.

Speaking of that, why not list a couple of positive things that this type of security check brings to your business and the way it improves it? It might come in handy if you decide to hire soon and give you new ideas for security measures. So… let’s take a look.

1. It helps you be calmer and happier with your choice

Recruiters have a huge responsibility – and every person employed by their standards is a part of it. If it turns out that this task was poorly performed and that you just hired a person on multiple charges of murder, rape or huge fraud and let them sign the contract with you, everything will turn upside down. And who’ll be the one to blame if something unforeseen and bad happens? Of course, the one who brought that person to their current position.

This is the reason why employee screening plays a significant role in the overall sense of peace and leaves a clear conscience to those who lead the hiring process. After such measures, which should show how suitable someone is for a certain position, the HR of your company will be much more relaxed and definitely more satisfied with their choice. At least you’ll know that you’ve done everything in your power to investigate any inadequacies or potential problems that might arise. In addition, it’ll give you additional security in your original choice, which can only strengthen the whole procedure.

2. Thanks to it, you obtain a better picture of the people you hire

Of course, it’s always desirable to know as many details as possible about someone applying for a particular position. Sometimes just in order to put the puzzle together in your head and connect someone’s qualities with the possibilities that are offered, or to know what to expect from someone – how much effort, commitment and what the candidate is ready to do to succeed. The people you hire build a reputation of your business and they’ll usually be representatives of everything the company strives for and all its goals, so you should make an effort to make your choice flawless.

On the other hand, no matter how hard someone tries to leave the best possible impression and impress those who are in charge of selecting workers with their abilities, there can be a lot behind them that can’t be noticed at first glance. Through background checks, it’s easy to check whether the approach and attitude that the candidate takes is just an attempt at deception or it’s really what that person has to offer, without lies and deceitfulness.

3. Helps you verify the obtained information

Several pages within that almost perfect CV and they only list the life, business, and educational successes of your candidate. Simply impeccable. It seems like that person sitting in front of you was definitely made for what you’re looking for. But the little voice inside you tells you that maybe it’s all too good to be true. Have they really worked in seven, eight, ten companies so far, and do they really have that much experience? Oh, well, at least that’s easy to check today.

For example, if you visit here, you’ll have the opportunity to get acquainted with one of the platforms for detailed background checks that include not only personal data, but primary work experience, and even licenses that a person owns. This means that no one will be able to deceive you and give you false information – as you’ll immediately know what’s a lie and what’s true. There are so many workers and professionals in the market that some people consider making a false presentation and a false boost of their own experience the only chance. You definitely don’t need such people in the team.

4. It might save your precious time

Checks are the golden rule for this very reason – so that you don’t waste time on unnecessary mistakes and unsuccessful attempts to correct them. If there are any omissions in the selection of employees who can later trigger more serious problems, the firm loses on numerous levels and in countless ways. Not only are you left without a worker even though you believed they were suitable for the position, but you can also run into problems with clients who may be harmed or affected by the new situation.

Such losses can be reflected in huge amounts of money, the potential loss of customers is there as well and you may have to spend weeks or months trying to solve the problem. Pre-employment screening is created to avoid fraudulent activities and to ensure the hiring of a person who won’t embezzle money or be prone to making other omissions that could jeopardize the company’s business. In this way, all possible risks are mitigated, reduced or completely eliminated, so you’ll save not only time, but also much money and all your nerves.