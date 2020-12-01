How Pressure Washing Increases the Value of Your Property – 2020 Guide

When selling your house, it’s essential to make a great first impression. Of course, the first thing anyone sees is the outside of your property and they are likely to make a judgement on that alone.

When anyone valuing or viewing the property approaches, a clean and inviting exterior gets things off to the best possible start. Put them in the perfect frame of mind as they walk through the door and you will boost the value of your home while simultaneously making it more saleable.

Pressure washing

Pressure washing is an extremely effective, environmentally sound method to safely clean walls and driveways. By instantly removing built-up grime, moss, mould, algae, graffiti and all manner of other unwanted substances, you immediately improve the appearance of walls and driveways. A real bonus is that pressure washing also removes bacteria, making for a heathier environment, too.

Improve safety

While you might think of first impressions as being wholly visual, a slippery approach to any property is extremely off-putting. Over time, algae can build up and become dangerous under foot… and the last thing you want is for anyone valuing or viewing your home to be worried about their safety!

Pressure washing as your method of exterior cleaning cleanses algae from driveways and paths, making them considerably less slippery under foot.

Environmentally friendly

The great thing about pressure washing is that no unpleasant chemicals are needed to get an outstanding finish. Using the force of highly pressurised hot or cold water, dirt and other substances are blasted off and washed away.

Other methods

Pressure washing many surfaces such as walls and driveways is quick, effective and inexpensive. However, there are usually alternatives to consider before you decide to get to work or hire in a professional.

Walls

When selling your home, it is essential to present the property as clean and inviting. As we mentioned, first impressions are everything so fresh, clean exterior walls are a great way to welcome people in.

Pressure washing walls is often a great option but there are alternatives:

Hose and broom

If you decide to avoid pressure washing, you can use a normal garden hose and broom, with or without soap. The process is more laborious and requires a lot of going up and down ladders, so consider that before committing to the process.

Start at the top of the wall and work down so that soap/dirt doesn’t re-stain cleaned areas. You may well need to carry out the process more than once to rinse away grime and dirty water.

Stiff brush and elbow grease

For tough areas such as those plagued with mould or mildew, grab a hand brush and get to work! It is likely that you will choose to use a chemical cleaner such as bleach, but be mindful of the environment including your flower beds. You will also need to wear protective clothing including overalls, gloves and goggles if you use bleach or other chemical cleaners.

Driveways

As mentioned, a clean driveway not only makes your property more appealing, but can improve safety as well.

Pressure washing is often a great way to quickly clean your driveway but there are a series of steps you can take to tackle stains if you want to avoid it:

Soak up spills such as petrol, brake fluid, grease and oil with a thick layer of sawdust or cat litter. Leave it to soak up the stains for up to 24 hours.

Use an outdoor broom to sweep up the sawdust or litter and give the whole driveway a good sweep.

Use hot water mixed with washing up liquid (check this is suitable for your drive’s surface) and scrub at the stains with a stiff brush.

Rinse the whole driveway with clean water.

Steps 2-4 are also good for treating brown stains from leaves and other mystery marks. You may decide to scrub at the whole driveway’s surface with the detergent solution for a really clean finish.

It is worth remembering that a pressure washer would make light work of these tasks, taking care of all the steps in one go. However, it is good to know that there are alternative options.

Preparing to clean

If you do decide to use a pressure washer, it makes cleaning walls and driveways fast and extremely effective. It leaves surfaces cleaner, safer, brighter and more appealing to anyone visiting your home.

In order to get the best results while avoiding damage there are some important things you should do to prepare for pressure washing:

Check windows and doors are properly shut. It really is worth checking and re-checking this as high-pressure water can get through tiny gaps!

Move or cover anything you don’t want to get wet. It is amazing how far the spray from a pressure washer will travel and it will take everything it blasts away with it. Move things such as your car, garden furniture, electrical appliances and potted plants out of the way and cover up anything immovable that you don’t want in the firing line.

Keep children and pets out of the way. Pressure washing by its nature is water under very high pressure. It can cause injury so it is a good idea to keep children and pets well out of the way.

Safety first

Using a pressure washer can be dangerous if you haven’t done it before. Although it is just water, the pressure is extremely high and can cause injury or kickback you may not expect. Pressure washing is also unsuitable for some surfaces such as painted wood and you might end up causing damage or a messy finish if you accidentally use a pressure washer on an inappropriate surface.

Get in touch

The safest and most reliable option when it comes to pressure washing is to use a professional service. Quick, efficient and cost effective, professional pressure washing is an excellent method of exterior cleaning, improving that all-important first impression and boosting the value of your home.

At Coastline Facilities, our team are fully trained and highly experienced. They use professional equipment to carry out a first rate job, with safety always at the forefront of their minds.

If you have got any questions about pressure washing or any of our exterior cleaning services, get in touch. Our friendly team will be happy to answer all your questions or arrange a quote. That’s a great job ticked off your house selling to-do list!