9 Tips For Preventing Residential Burglaries in 2020

When you think about it, most people do not think that they’ll ever be the victims of a burglary. However, the truth is, a lot of those individuals do not spend a lot of time improving the security of their homes, which basically makes them easy targets for thieves looking to earn some easy cash by breaking into someone’s home and stealing valuable items.

Although you might think that most of these home invasions happen during the night, it is a well-known fact that most of them actually happen during the day when people are working, at school, or when they are running errands. Naturally, this does not mean that you should only secure your home during the day, you should keep it secured at all times.

Now, you might be wondering – what are the things that I can do in order to prevent any burglaries happening in my home? Well, luckily for all of you looking for an answer to this question, you’ll be able to find it in the article below. Let’s take a closer look at the 10 tips for preventing home invasions:

1. Always Close The Windows And Lock The Doors

If there is one thing that thieves take advantage of, it is unlocked doors and open windows. What does this mean for you? Well, whether you are planning to run some errands for 15 minutes or if you are planning on being gone for an hour, you must lock all of the doors and closed all of the windows. Getting used to doing this will ensure that you do not provide an easy way for the people looking to steal your valuables.

2. Clear The Area

Thieves usually scout homes for a few days before they choose when they’ll enter it, hence, you can deter them from even trying to target your house by creating a clear line of sight towards the street. Hence, if there are any trees, shrubs, flowers, or bushes hindering you from clearly seeing the street, you might want to clear them. You can also think about installing sensor lights and if there are any street lights that are broken, report it immediately.

3. Install Cameras

One of the best things that you can do and that will ensure that your home is secured is installing CCTV cameras. Now, there are a lot of things that you’ll need to consider such as how many devices you’ll need, whether it should have a night mode, as well as where you’ll need to place them, hence, it might be best to opt for a professional CCTV installation company such as TitusAlarmAndCCTV. By doing so, you’ll ensure that the cameras are properly placed and that they’ll record the right angles.

4. When on Holiday, Someone Needs to Visit Your Home

You might be planning on taking a long holiday, and if so, you’ll surely want to ask a family member or friend to collect your mail in order to stop it from pilling up. Additionally, you might want a neighbor to park in your driveway to make it seem like there is someone at home and you can also set your internal lights to turn on during the evening. All of this will make it seem like someone is at home, which can deter thieves from entering.

5. Keep Your Keys Safe

Most individuals hide their spare keys under or in flower pots, under rocks on their lawn, or under the doormat, which are all things you should avoid doing. Why? Well, these are some of the first places a thief will look for a spare key, hence, ensure that it is well-hidden. Also, be careful about to whom you lend your keys since they can easily be copied – which is something you do not want to happen to you.

6. Keep Your Valuables Safe

If someone cannot find the valuable item you have – such as money, jewelry, devices, or anything else that is expensive – they won’t be able to steal them. Hence, you might want to consider getting a safe and storing all of your valuable things in it. After all, money and jewelry are the most commonly stolen items during home invasions, so, you can choose to install a smaller safe in order to protect the items that cannot be replaced.

7. Install Alarms And Movement Sensors

Besides installing cameras, you can also choose to install alarms and movement sensors. This will not only add an additional layer of protection but, some of the models that you can get can notify the police – which is especially important for keeping yourself and your family members safe. These devices can be controlled by your smartphone, which is something that makes them even more convenient for use.

8. Smart Locks Are Replacing Traditional Ones

If you do some digging online, you’ll be able to find a wide range of benefits smart locks will provide you with. And, once you read all the guides, you’ll definitely want to get a smart lock for your house. Besides helping you keep your property and assets safe, you’ll never again need to search endlessly for your keys, nor will you have to be worried about whether or not you locked your door since you’ll only need to press a button on your smartphone and the lock will automatically lock itself.

9. Get a Dog

Besides being your best friend, getting a dog can help you with deterring criminals that want to enter your house. Of course, you won’t want to get a dog just because it can bark and scare potential intruders off, you should only get one if you’ll truly take care of it. Additionally, do not forget to install a ‘Beware of The Dog’ sign since it will help you even further.

Conclusion

As you were able to see, there is a wide range of tips that you should keep in mind when securing your house. Not only will the tips mentioned in the list above help you with securing your home, but, it by following all or some of them, you’ll be able to prevent burglaries from happening.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the things you need to remember and do, you should not lose any more time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of the list, go through it once again, and then determine which of the strategies and safety measures might be suitable for you, your family members, and home.