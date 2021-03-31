What’s the Process for Trenchless Sewer Line Repair?

If homeowners smell a foul odor coming from their sink drain or notice wet patches on their lawn, they might have pipe issues. One reason drainage problems are so headache-inducing for many homeowners is that the root of the problem is underground where they can’t see it. Knowing there’s a problem but not being able to see the problem can be stressful. But a plumber will know what to do. Whether by employing traditional sewer line repair or trenchless sewer line repair, a plumber will get to the bottom of the problem.

Traditional pipe repair methods can save plumbing and sewer lines. However, you won’t be left with your beautiful lawn and the landscaping will be ruined. Therefore, the trenchless sewer line replacement method is everyone’s favorite. It deals with the problem, repairs the pipeline, and does not harm your landscaping.

Here’s a closer look at what trenchless sewer line repair looks like so that homeowners know what to expect.

What is Trenchless Sewer Line Repair?

Trenchless sewer line repair is comparable to traditional sewer line repair as far as fixing the problem is concerned. But a trenchless method is less invasive or non-invasive compared to the traditional method that involves large-scale excavation. While trenchless options are not as well known among consumers as is the more traditional method, that doesn’t mean that they are unproven. They have, in fact, been in use for many years, and the results speak for themselves.

There are two main repairing methods but the basic steps are common. These include;

1. Initial inspection

To begin with, the expert will do a thorough inspection of the problem area. This will help him get an insight into the line damage. Therefore, before starting any sort of repair, the expert will come and examine the complete line with a special camera. This camera has a special design. Therefore, such practices often use it.

So now the expert will make the camera go into your pipeline. With its long and flexible built, snaking into the sewer system won’t be a problem. Through this, they will get a complete video of the inside. Thus, the experts will know the extent of damage and also the length of the sewer line.

2. Line repairing

Now the repairing work will begin thorough cleaning job. They will get access to the sewer pipeline through the shallowest point of your home. If you have a basement, they will get access from there. Otherwise, from the outside area of your home.

Now they will use a hydro-jetter and flush out everything from the main pipeline. However, some debris might remain there. Therefore, they will then use a mechanical plumbing snake to get rid of the remaining debris.

3. Pipe relining

Now the pipeline is clear so they can start working with repairing it. They will send a new pipe-lining into the damaged one and let it settle. This new lining is composed of resin and is known as CIPP i.e. (Cured in place pipe). As the name shows, it will harden on the damaged area. Thus, the restoration job is done.

You might be worried about the excavation work and your repairing cost. However, with the trenchless repairing method, this will not be a big issue. They only need to send some material into the pipeline. Therefore, a small area will be used during the whole process. Furthermore, there won’t be any excavation so you don’t have to worry about it.

4. The final inspection

After all the repairing work, the resin should be given some time to rest. Therefore, you should not use that pipeline for a few hours. After the required time, the experts will do a final examination.

They will again send the special camera into that pipeline. This will let them see the restoration work and whether the resin is completely set now. If they say that everything is now ok, you can return to your normal everyday functioning. This is a short-term process and resin does not need much time to harden. Moreover, once it is hardened, it is all set to go. So all it will take is a day.

What are the Two Kinds of Trenchless Sewer Line Repair?

Two types of trenchless repair methods include pipe lining and pipe bursting.

What is the Process for Trenchless Sewer Line Repair?

The process depends on whether the pipe lining method or the pipe bursting method is used.

Pipe Lining

When using the pipe lining method of sewer line repair, professional plumbers can fix damaged pipes without damaging lawns, walkways, and driveways in the process. Another benefit of this method is that it can be used with pipes made of various material types. It is also compatible with pipes carrying everything from water to chemicals and from sewage to gas.

Here’s how it works:

A professional plumber, after being contacted by a concerned homeowner, will come to the home and inspects the drainage system using a special camera

The plumber will use the camera to help guide a resin-coated liner through the pipe until it gets to the damaged portion of the pipe

Air pressure will be used to hold the liner in place so that the epoxy, after several hours, will cure and ensure that the liner adheres to the existing pipe

After the curing process, the air pressure will be stopped and the inflation bladder will be taken out

Pipe Bursting

This method of trenchless sewer line repair is about repairing pipe buried underground rather than replacing the pipe altogether. Although this option is less invasive than traditional sewer line repair, it is not completely non-invasive since some digging is needed.

Here’s how it works:

The plumber will dig pits at both ends of the pipe that needs to be repaired – one pit will be for insertion and the other pit will be for receiving

A bursting head will be placed on the pipe near the insertion pit

From the receiving pit, the bursting head and the replacement pipe will be drawn through the existing pipe courtesy of a chain mechanism that is pulled using a winch

The replacement pipe will be secured in the damaged portion of the pipe

If homeowners experience any problems with their drainage systems, their best bet is to contact a plumber.

The plumber will be able to recommend either traditional sewer line repair or trenchless sewer line repair should the drainage system be compromised in some way. But knowing what their options are will help homeowners to make informed decisions about their properties. For more details check https://drpipe.ca/.